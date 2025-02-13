NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Travel trends on Airbnb this year for getaways around Valentine's Day reveal how Indian travelers are embracing newer ways of spending traditional escapes. In India, there has been a notable increase in year-over-year searches for Valentine's Day weekend across all types of travellers -- solo, duo, and group(1).

India's Solo Travelers on Airbnb Take the Spotlight this Valentine's Day Weekend, with Dubai as the top Destination

In 2025, solo trips have stolen the spotlight, with over a 185% increase in searches for Valentine's Day weekend this year compared to last year(2). As this set of travelers embrace the joy of their own company, seeking freedom and adventure on their terms, Dubai emerged as the most searched destination with an approximately 220% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in searches for the Valentine's Day weekend, compared to the same period last year. It is followed by domestic favourites like Mumbai, New Delhi, and Goa, and international hotspot, Bangkok(3).

Duo travellers are embracing the romantic spirit, with an over 60% spike in searches with Dubai continuing to lead as the most sought-after destination. Other romantic destinations such as Tromso, Paris, New Delhi, and Goa rounded out the top five(4).

Group travel is also making a splash with an almost 40% increase with Dubai topping the charts again followed by Mumbai, Goa, Rovaniemi and Jaipur(5).

Dubai's versatile appeal, proximity and ease of access have made it a preferred favourite across a wide spectrum of travelers, from adventurous solo explorers to romantic couples and lively groups.

No matter how you choose to travel, here are some Airbnb homes for an unforgettable Valentine's weekend.

Dubai, UAE:

* For solo enthusiastic travellers, this home in Dubai would be the perfect spot. With a beach just a short walk away, stunning views, a fully equipped kitchen, and a central location, it offers the ideal mix of convenience and comfort.

* For couples looking for the perfect escape, this chic and comfortable home on the 13th floor can be the best place to unwind this Valentine's Day weekend.

* Being at a prime location in Downtown Dubai, guests get to experience the urban and beach life in this exquisite getaway.

New Delhi, India:

* This minimalistic and cosy apartment is the place for solo travellers to enjoy their solo Valentine's Day weekend! Having several restaurant joints, spas, grocery stores around the locality - making it an easily accessible space for solo travellers.

Goa, India

* When planning the ultimate Valentine's Day weekend getaway, guests can create shared wishlists and share their favourite listings with everyone in their group to make choosing the perfect listing easier. To enjoy the weekend with a group of friends, this stunning villa amidst a farm can be your best bet. With a private pool, minimal interiors and a relaxing outdoor space, this can be the most relaxing weekend with the best company.

All listings included in this article are intended to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not endorse or promote these listings or any other accommodations or Experiences on the platform.

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

(1) Couples is referring to duo travelers and groups is referring to groups of 3 or more travelers.

(2) Based on year-over-year increase in trip searches by India guests for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024.

(3) Based on trip searches increase by India guests for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024

(4) Based on trip searches increase by India guests for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024

(5) Based on trip searches increase by India guests for February 14-17, 2025 compared to February 16-19, 2024

