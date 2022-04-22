New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet had organized India's Top 100 Brands - 2022 event held at The Chancery Pavilion on 16th April 2022.

India's Top 100 Brands is India's Biggest Business Show, Conference & Networking Event for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Start-Ups and anyone that works for a business or is inspired to start their own business. It provides strong evidence of the importance of branding for business leaders as brand is all about reputation. A brand generates trust for a company, for its products, and for its services to excel and meet its goals.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included --Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles, Ramni Iyer, Co-FOUNDER Just Dial LTD, Founder and MD, Spykke Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Founder and MD, Just Connect Electricals, Co-Founder of AEIONE LLP, Director InGo Electric.; Dr Pooja Borele, Chairperson-PB VENTURES PVT LTD and KABIR DIAMONDS PVT LTD; Dr Munish Jindal, Founder & CEO, HoverRobotix, Global President, MENTORx Women, Mentor of Change, Niti Aayog, Govt. of India.; Moumita Sen Sarma, Full time volunteer of Isha foundation since 2010, Director Isha Leadership Academy, Former VP of ABN AMRO Bank and Chartered Accountant; Pritam Kumar Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools and Riverstone Schools; Amit Agrawal, CEO, WhizKidz Media (OckyPocky); and Cherish Tota, Ethical Paper.

The panel discussion witnessed various expert panelists sharing their insights on the potential of search engine advertising, and the future of voice and vernacular search. The panelists also shared their valuable insights to help marketers across India understand the need of incorporating Search as a key pillar in their branding strategy during the panel discussion on the topic -'Steering Intent: Leveraging Search for Branding'. The panel members for the discussion included -- Vijetha Shastry, Associate Director, Dexter Capital Advisors; Prabhat Kumar Tiwary, Founder, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, YourOwnROOM; Sibasish Mishra, Founder and CEO, Bookingjini; and Dr Sangeeta, Founder and Principal Interior Designer- Urban Interiors, National President, MENTORx Women.

India's Top 100 Brands - 2022 Winners List

Alpha Matric Higher Secondary School - Aayush Jasoria; Abhishek Deshpande, Human Octopus (Hoctopus Private Limited); Aditya Singh Kapur, WhizKidz Media (OckyPocky); Bracing Vibes Private Limited, La Vanilla (K3 Enterprises); MALUS INFRA; The Prism Club (Pedagophosis Private Limited); CreativeKidz, THE IMMACULATE Training & Consulting; Speedforce Ventures Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Borelli John Robert; AMBARI VIDYA MANDIR; Empowered Minds Edu Solutions, Dr Jamruddin Homoeo Clinic; Dr Khizer Ahmed; Dr Sanjay Hatti; Nisarga Family Homes Pvt Ltd; 5K CAR CARE PVT LTD; Dr Mansav Arora; Dr Siddharth Bhattacharya, AMBROSIA, Estonian Council for Professional Training and Education; SMSGATEWAYHUB TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD; Riseworld Motors Pvt Ltd; CubeTen Technologies Pvt. Ltd; Hello Kids; ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd; The Learning Tree Preschool Daycare Activity Center; PALASHBONI, Learning Ethos; FUTURE INDIA CAREER ACADEMY; Pay10; Just Connect Electricals Pvt Limited; Madhusudhan B C; Providence International School; Easy Home Health Care Services; Cognitrex Consultants Pvt Ltd; BRAINIUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD; PLOTS KAKA REAL ESTATE AD AGENCY; Wonder Learning India Pvt. Ltd.; The Tree Kids; Kids Colony Preschool; FLY MY LUgggae; Courier Cart; Narendra Bhutda; 3Q Sutantra; inGO Electric Pvt Ltd; BGP Group, Sanjeevani World School; Spykke Innovations Pvt. Ltd.; Little Fingers India Pvt. Ltd.; KRAKKI Shoes; MRWEBSECURITY; Transport Wings (Cal) Pvt Ltd; IYSERT ENERGY RESEARCH PVT. LTD.; Ace Interiors & Architects; Bigbull Dealt India P Ltd; Analytica Food Tech Services Pvt Ltd.; WePay Safe; BusyBees Playschool; Redon Lithium Industries LLP; Elite FM; Shivam Kr. Gupta; Asian Checkout Pvt. Ltd.; My Learn Coffee, A Unit of ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd; Sidharth K Kakkar, OpenKnot; RV Early Learning; SIGN WORLD; Syed Asad Abbas, Sri Lakshmi High School; Little Florets School, Hyderabad, LevanVentures Private Limited; Venkata Sai Raghava Boddupalli; Lassi N Shakes, Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group of Schools, Bangalore; India, Arti Trivedi; The Brandwagon, HICOM (HCIN NETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED BRAND); Hi Kalpaa, Ekta Sanghvi; Dr Manisha Kaushik; Prerna Rajora; Varsha Jain; Smriti Bhatia, THE SIGNATURE ATTIRE; Dr Sandip Gun, Signature Interior Designs; International S.T.E.A.M Research (ISR); F-Pay Communication Pvt Ltd; Dinesh Sood, Orane International Pvt. Ltd.; Liftup Consultancy, Yo Poppins Playschool and Daycare; Prof Arindam Kumar, ARK Tourism; Sathish Sampath, Silver Slate Animation Pvt LTD; Delhi International School Edge; and Unique Law (Ansh Lexpraxis Legal Education LLP).

Additionally, Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet; and Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

Sponsors for the event included - Sangeetha Mobiles, OckyPocky, The Signature Attire, The Purple Coach, DIGIFINITE Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Cropnosys India,Ethical Paper, Aastha Creations, LifeEducare, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, MENTORX, HOVERROBOTIX, and Bigbull Dealt India Pvt Ltd.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com and www.imageplanet.co.in.

