New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Durian Furniture recently announces the launch of their first store in Anand, Petlad Gujarat. This is Durian Furniture's fifth store in Gujarat, and it is located in Pramukh Enterprises, near Nadiad-Khambhat Highway, Petlad, Gujarat. This franchise store, owned by Mahip Bhai Parikh, was inaugurated by 108 Dr Vagishkumarji Maharajshri Kankroli (Naresh) and Kamleshbhai R. Patel, MLA Petlad, as the guest of honour.

The 2120 Sq.Ft. showroom exhibits an extensive range of luxurious home furniture and with an inaugural offer on select items, it aims to provide an enjoyable shopping experience to the people of Gujarat. With over 40 years of experience, Durian Furniture has become a trusted one-stop solution for everyday furniture needs. The furniture designs are a perfect blend of functionality and elegance, and it caters to the modern Indian lifestyle.

Durian Furniture ensures that their products are crafted with the utmost care, ensuring quality craftsmanship, and durability. In addition, customers can enjoy a 5-year warranty, expert guidance, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery, and more, making their post-purchase experience satisfying.

Durian Furniture offers over 1000 designs, ranging from functional furniture, sofas, recliners, coffee and side tables, lounge chairs, dining, beds, bedside tables, dressers, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary designs, Durian Furniture has a wide range of products designed to complement any decor.

For those looking for high-quality furniture in Gujarat, visit the Durian Furniture store in Anand to experience the products' look and feel. Moreover, customers can speak to Durian experts to assist them in discovering furniture pieces that complement their home.

Address - Durian Store, Pramukh Enterprise, 3rd floor, Yogi Icon, SH - 89, Nadiad - Khambhat Road, Opp. Divya Enterprise Petlad Gujarat- 388450.

Contact - +9178780 15272

