Bengaluru, May 16: It has been reported quite a few times that Tata Group is about to join the group of manufacturers for Apple devices in India. Now, as per the latest reports, Tata Group has already started manufacturing iPhones.

As per reports, Tata Group has begun the process of manufacturing iPhones by acquiring the Narasapura factory from Wistron. This manufacturing facility is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Job News Alert: Indian Tech Company Experion Technologies To Hire 1,500 IT Professionals, Including Freshers, To Expand Its Global Footprint.

This development took place after Apple CEO Tim Cook met with the Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai last month, during his visit to India to inaugurate the offline Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

After a thorough discussion with Tata Group's plans for the electronics manufacturing and alliance with Apple and goals, the manufacturing process started as per reports. It is yet not known if the Taiwanese firm Wistron will fully close its operations in India. Reports say that the company is to leave Apple operations completely to concentrate on its other operations. App Store Down: Apple's Mobile App Marketplace Back Online After Brief Global Outage.

Reports also say that some Tata officials have begun working at the former Wistron facility in Bengaluru and receiving training on the operations process. None of these however, have been confirmed by Tata Group or Apple.

Apple has been encouraged by the Indian government to expand its manufacturing ecosystem in India and to depend on reliable homegrown companies instead of relying on companies from other countries. India is likely to get a big chunk of the production hub of Apple devices, as the tech giant is putting efforts in reducing its dependency on China for various reasons.

