There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is indeed one of the best wicket-keeper-batsmen in the world. Across all format, the veteran showed his batting and wicket-keeping prowess. Coming to the main topic, i.e. debate on whether Kevin Pietersen was indeed MS Dhoni’s first Test scalp. In a viral video shared by a fan takes us down the memory lane when India visited England for a Test Series in England. MS Dhoni Retirement: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Gives Major Update on MSD’s Future.

It was during the first innings when England were batting at 219-3 and Dhoni who turned bowler for some time had trapped KP edging on delivery but on reviewing the decision, it was overturned and KP was adjudged not out.

On reviewing the decision, the umpire signalled not out after DRS technology seemed to provide no angles that evidently show that the England cricket had nicked edged. Judging that the sound may be of the bat hitting the pad, the umpires signalled not out.

Fan Shares Footage That Ends Debate Whether KP Was MS Dhoni's first wicket

The debate surrounding this never seemed to settle down as the former England cricketer took to Twitter seeking video clip from the Lord’s Test. And, to his surprise, a fan came up with a video clip wherein it shows that KP had not actually edged a delivery, thus proving that he was not MS Dhoni’s first Test wicket.

KP, taking to Twitter, wrote, "I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you - I WASN’T!"

