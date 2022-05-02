Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indo Amines Limited, one of the country's leading maker of Fine Specialty & Performance Chemicals, has listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On its first day, the company's shares opened at 121.

Indo Amines Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is a chemical manufacturer that supplies Fine Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, Perfumery Chemicals, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The company's goods are used in a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, fertilisers, petrochemicals, road construction, pesticides, perfumery chemicals, dyes and intermediates and so on.

Vijay Palkar, Managing Director, Indo Amines Limited, commenting on the NSE listing, commented, "We are really pleased to see the shares of Indo Amines Limited on the country's prominent stock market, NSE. Our objective is to be the best-in-class chemical firm committed to providing technical competency and best-in-class customer service to our customers. We would like to thank all stakeholders who have backed us during our three-decade journey."

He went on to say that the NSE listing will represent the continuation of IAL's success story and that the company will continue to provide value to all of its partners.

"We are overwhelmed by the response we received from shareholders on our debut day on the NSE," stated Rahul Palkar, Joint Managing Director, Indo Amines Limited. "Being a part of the famous stock market is a source of pride for us at Indo Amines Ltd. This would not have been possible without our shareholders' faith. We are confident that by working together, we will provide value to all stakeholders in the future."

Indo Amines Limited (NSE: INDOAMIN) (BSE: 524648), is one of the country's leading maker of Fine Specialty & Performance Chemicals, headquartered in Mumbai. The company was incorporated in 1992 and produces a wide range of fatty amines and amine derivatives for usage in a variety of industries. Their products are also used in specific process applications for a variety of industries and processes. Fine chemicals-Aliphatic Amines, Aromatic Amines, Amine Ethoxylates, Cycloalkanones, Cycloalkanols, Halides, Alcohols, Aliphatic Nitriles, Aromatic Nitriles, Acids & Esters, Bulk Drugs & Advanced Intermediates, etc., are among the company's products.

Fatty Acids, Fatty Amides, Fatty Amines, Fatty Diamines, Fatty PolyAmines, Fatty Tertiary Amines, Fatty Ethoxylates, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds and Other Specialty Chemicals Fertilizers, road construction, plastics, paper, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other performance chemicals.

