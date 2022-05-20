New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): In order to pay tribute to a great personality like Dadasaheb Phalke, the grandfather of Indian films, the "Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award" has been organized in his memory for many years of "Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022" organized by KC Foundation on May 4, 2022, at Andheri, Mumbai Mayor Hall, World Book of Star Records Director Dr Rajib Pal for the upcoming film 'Legend of the Year 2022' for Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Received Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media present on stage, ACP Bajirao Mahajan of Western Railway, Sunil Pal, Brand Ambassador of World Book of Star Records and Celebrity Singer Santshree Bhattacharya, Krishna Chauhan and others honored in The film Atma-Nirbhar Bharat is based on the true incident of the life of 70 per cent Disabled youth Yuvraj Thackeray, a resident of Amravati district of Maharashtra.

Those who made remarkable contributions to Indian films and its progress were honored with this award. This time too many celebrities attended the function. Many celebrities including Clava's MLA Bharti Lovekar, International Motivational Speaker Kumar, and Gajendra Chauhan were present here. Bollywood singer Ritu Pathak narrated this Jalebi Bai, and celebrities like actor Manoj Joshi, Ali Khan, Arun Bashi, Ehsan Qureshi, Tinu Verma, Aarti Nagpal, Rajkumar Kanojia, Shyam Lal, lyricist Sudhakar Sharma, Haryanvi singer DC Madana were also present here. Harish Jograna, Dr Nihal Patel, Dr DN Makwana, Dear Harshshat Narendra Soni, Anandam Sharma, Vatsala Patil, Pali Pandey Rokash Shakat and many other great personalities of Bollywood and Politics were honored with the honours.

Also Read | MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 69.

World Book of Star Records Brand Ambassador and Celebrity Singer Santashree Bhattacharya honored with Legend "Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022" for distinguished contribution in the field of Music

As Dr Rajib Pal Various types of services are continuing continuously.

Also Read | Baby Formula Alternatives: From Soy to Cow Milk, Can You Feed Other Types of Milk to Infants?.

Founder/Organizer: Foot Path Mini Clinic, TB Free India Mission 2025 Awareness, Vaikalpik Chikitsa Paddhati Vikas Sanstha, India, Prerna Health Organization, Sevalay Charitable Society of India, Bollywood Skill Institute, Rashtra Prerna Award, World Book of Star Records, Global Peace Honors and World Peace Conference, WBSR Publishing And Entertainment Private Limited, WBSR National Seva Ratna Award, National Alternative Medicine Conference (NAMCON), Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indian Unity Award, SARC Brilliant Award and Cultural Summit, Miss and Mrs India contest based on Indian traditional dress), Zero Se Shekhar (A Nobel Man Inspired Story) International Book, Indo-Bangla International Friendship Award, Ganga Sagar Samman and Global Environment Summit, Swami Vivekananda Global Ideal Award.

Director: WBSR Publishing and Entertainment Private Limited And Nirog Vatika Private Limited.

The creator: Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Film based on the struggle of life of 70% disabled youth, Woman Power Film based on current women's law and order situation in India (To be published very soon). Media publisher, Metro Crime Express Editor in Chief, Tuberculosis GK 100 Book, Zero se Shikhar (A Nobel Men Inspired Story Upcoming Book), World Book of Star Records 2022 Edition Upcoming Book, AtmaNirbhar Bharat Upcoming Book.

Working Post: National Advisor on Human Rights and Social Justice, Bharatiya Janata Party Medical Cell Madhya Pradesh State Working Committee Member, Civil Defense Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Member, Human Equality Service Mission, World Peace Patron, National President of Alternative Medicine System Development Society India, Metro Crime Express Editor-in-Chief, Anti-Corruption Foundation of India Chief Coordinator, Bharatiya Janata Party Medical Cell Indore Special Invitee Member, Prerna Health Organization, President, Sevalay Charitable Society of India, President Member of Bengali Film and Television Chamber of Commerce, Anti-Corruption Human Rights and Crime Prevention Foundation National Health Ambassador, Dynamic Peace Rescue Mission Nigeria Member.

Work: HIV-AIDS Awareness Campaign, T-B Free India Mission 2025 Awareness Campaign, Cancer Awareness Campaign, Small Nutrition Awareness Campaign, Mission HallaBol, National Debate Steroid Medicine Harmful Aid Beneficial for Society, National Debate Unregistered doctors harmful or beneficial to society, MDR Register TB Patient Provided Nutirtion Support (up to 100 people per month).

Program: Ek Sham Rashtrake Naam, Suicide Seminar, HIV AIDS Awareness Seminar, Basic Health Education Awareness Seminar, TB and HIV Awareness Rally, Disaster Management Workshop, Self-reliant India National Conference, HealthCap, Clean India Green India, Health Education Ambassador of India, Mission Vishwa Guru India, ChintanYatra "In the interest of the country, for the first time in the country, ChintanYatra is 5040 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Awards / Honors: Excellent Doctor Award 2014, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) Awarded by Dr Chitamani Malviya (M.P) organized by Bharatiya Janata Party, Guru NK Baksi Award Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Avanti Bai Lodhi Award Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), Pulse of Nation Award 2017 Dehradun (Uttarakhand) Prakash Uniyal Cabinet Minister, Uttarakhand Film Actor Raja Murad, Avtar Gill Harish Rawat, Harleen Kaur Awarded by Personal Advisor to Chief Minister, Great Nationalist Shaheed Udham Singh Award, Haryana honored by the family of Shaheed Udham Singh, Intergal Humanism Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Samman 2018, Karnal (Haryana), Best TB Volunteer Samman Distic health Society TB 2018, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Asian Excellence Udanpari Kalpana Chawla Award 2018, Karnal (Haryana) Avtargil Bollywood Actor, Simran Dinj Ahuja honored by Celebrity, Pride of saurashtra Award 2019, Rajkot (Gujarat), Global Icon Award 2019 Haryana, Seva Ratna Award, International Gandhi Peace Ambassador Summit, Indore (Madhya Pradesh),Taare Zameen Samman 2019, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Organized by Swaraj Express Madhya Pradesh, Best TB Volunteer Award District Health Committee TB 2019, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Swami Vivekananda Global Excellence Award 2019 Indore (Madhya Pradesh) honored by Padma Shri Dr Vijay Kumar Shah and Shankar Lalwani MP Indore, Icon of 2020 Brotherhood Award 2020 Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Global Peace and Award 2020 Mumbai (Maharashtra) National Corona Fighter Award 2020, New Delhi honored by Dr Visakha Social Welfare Foundation, Wadia Group Samman 2020 Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Special Award by Dr Mini Bodhwala CEO Wadia Group, Covid-19 Warrior Award 2021 By BJP , Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), universal Peace and Brotherhood Award 2021 Mumbai (Maharashtra), Mary Identity International Award 2021 Jaipur (Rajasthan), Afinita Chachna Chairperson of the Federal Council of United Nations Peacekeepers, legend DadasahibPhalke Award 2022 Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jewel of Nation Award 2022 By Road saffty academy surat, Gujarat.

Our programs from time to time in all major newspapers, magazines and electronic media of India and Other activities are being published continuously.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)