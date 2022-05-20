There is no doubt that breastfeeding is the best source of nutrition for babies, especially infants below one year. The benefits of breast milk for babies cannot be compared to anything. However, if you are not able to breastfeed your baby due to any reason, then you can opt for formula milk. Formula milk is powder-based milk that is said to be a perfect alternative to breast milk. Formula milk contains a variety of vitamins and proteins, that are essential for a baby. There are many types of formula milk for babies and they contain a variety of good fats, carbohydrates, sodium, vitamins and other nutrients found in breast milk. Amid the huge shortage of formula milk in the US if you are looking for some other alternatives to normal formula milk, here are a few:

Cow Milk-Based Formula

The main ingredient in most formula milk is cow's milk. It is made from cow's milk protein. Some people consider it close to breastmilk and also contains lactose and minerals.

Soy Formula Milk

This formula milk is prepared from soy protein and does not contain lactose. For children who have difficulty digesting lactose, soy formula milk may be best. It can be easily digested.

Lactose-Free Formula

Some babies are allergic to lactose or they cannot digest lactose-containing foods. In such cases, doctors recommend giving them lactose-free formula milk.

Hypoallergenic Formulas (Protein Hydrolysate Formulas)

It is formulated for children who are allergic to milk protein and have skin rashes, shortness of breath or wheezing due to allergies. This formula milk is a little more expensive than others.

Extensively Hydrolyzed Formula

Another formula is Milk Hydrolyzed Formula. In this, the protein is broken down into smaller parts, so that it is easier for the babies to digest. Doctors recommend this type of formula for babies who have difficulty digesting nutrients or who have allergies.

However, it is essential that you use these alternatives strictly under the recommendation by expert paediatricians. Amid the shortage of formula milk, some people are even diluting the milk too much however, it is not the right thing to do. By diluting the formula milk you also dilute the nutrients. On the other hand, highly condensed milk can cause serious intestinal problems for the baby as well. Maintain a proper consistency, as recommended by doctors or on the formula packs.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

