New Delhi [India], April 24: Iron Lady, India's leading leadership platform for women, is proud to announce its virtual event, "Winning Ways for Women" on April 26, 2025. This event features Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo and author of 'My Life in Full'.

This landmark event celebrates a significant milestone--117 Iron Ladies who have surpassed Rs1 Crore in annual earnings--and sets the stage for the next wave of women leaders poised to break barriers.

The event will also mark the official launch of The Shameless Lady, a transformative new book co-authored by Iron Lady founders Rajesh Bhat and Suvarna Hegde. This compelling work distils the strategic leadership principles and business acumen that have propelled women in the Iron Lady community to new heights of success.

Iron Lady's Impact at a Glance:

-117 Women achieving Rs1 Crore+ annual income

- 78,000+ Professionals trained in high-impact leadership strategies

- Thousands of women more than doubling their incomes

- The Shameless Lady - A definitive guide to fearless leadership

- New commitment - Expanding initiatives to propel 1,000 more women to the Rs1 Crore milestone

Rajesh Bhat, Founder and Director of Iron Lady, remarked:

"We are honoured to have Indra Nooyi join us for this momentous occasion. Her leadership journey embodies the very principles we champion--strategic thinking, resilience, and unwavering ambition. These 117 women are not just achieving financial success; they are redefining leadership on their own terms. We will also take this opportunity to commit to reaching our next milestone of 1000 women reaching the crore-plus income!"

Suvarna Hegde, Founder and CEO of Iron Lady, added:

"Reaching Rs1 Crore is more than a financial milestone--it's a testament to what women can accomplish when they embrace ambition without apology. This event is a celebration of bold leadership and a call to action for the next generation of women who refuse to settle."

About the Event:

Winning Ways for Women will bring together an exceptional group of Iron Ladies who will:

Gain insights from Indra Nooyi's leadership journey

Discover proven strategies from women who have broken the Rs1 Crore barrier

Commit to Iron Lady's next roadmap, including key programs like Leadership Essentials, 100 Board Members, and Master of Business Warfare

About Iron Lady:

Iron Lady India's leading leadership development platform dedicated to accelerating women's careers into top executive roles.

Under the leadership of global leaders and board members like Simon Newman, Sridhar Sambandam, and Chitra Talwar, the organization has empowered over

78,000 women professionals and celebrated 117+ members who have achieved the prestigious Rs1 Crore annual income milestone.

Through its battle-tested programs, Iron Lady equips women with strategic leadership skills, corporate influence tactics, and unapologetic ambition to break through glass ceilings.

The platform offers three transformative programs: The Leadership Essentials program builds executive presence and strategic influence; 100 Board Members prepares women fast track their journey to the top; and the C-Suite League (Master of Business Warfare) provides proven tactics to reach the C-Suite positions and grow from there.

What sets Iron Lady apart is its focus on real-world corporate warfare tactics rather than generic empowerment. These programs feature mentorship from industry leaders and have successfully propelled women into leadership positions across Fortune 500 companies and Indian unicorns.

With the recent launch of the book The Shameless Lady ambitious plans to support 1,000 more Rs1 Crore earners, Iron Lady continues to redefine women's leadership in corporate India. The organization remains committed to enabling one million women to reach the top through strategic, no-excuses professional development.

Media Contact:

[Rajesh Bhat]

[+91.98868.95436]

[rajesh@iamironlady.com]

Website: https://www.iamironlady.com

