Media Baron-turned-performer Indrani Mukerjea commands the stage as one of Rabindranath Tagore's most radical heroine in a production that blends myth, movement, and modern meaning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Last night, the iconic Royal Opera House lit up with the premiere of Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, a bold reimagining of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's timeless tale of love, identity, and inner strength. The musical marks the first major production by Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise (IME) -- and the creative return of Indrani Mukerjea to the stage, in the dual roles of Kurupa and Surupa.

Speaking about the decision to bring Chitrangada to life through her company's latest theatrical venture, Mukerjea shared: "Chitrangada is one of the most complex and courageous characters ever written , and bringing her to life has been a transformative experience. Like Chitrangada, I've lived through invisibility, through reinvention -- and through the courage to stand fully seen. With Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise, we set out to create something visually stunning, emotionally resonant, and deeply rooted in storytelling that matters. I am proud to say that we have succeeded in achieving this."

Directed by the visionary duo Madhumita and Tony Chakraborty, Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari blends dance, theatre, and music into a stylized yet deeply moving retelling of Tagore's 1892 one-act masterpiece. Under their leadership, the production fuses classical Indian aesthetics with contemporary visual language -- making it relevant, accessible, and emotionally resonant for today's audiences.

The staging combined bold visuals with poetic stillness, drawing symbolic contrasts between light and shadow, silence and song.

"When I revisited Chitrangada, I saw endless creative potential. We simplified the storytelling, created a hybrid dance vocabulary, and used music as an emotional compass. Our aim was to retain Tagore's essence -- while inviting a whole new generation into her world," said Madhumita Chakraborty.

"We didn't want to just recreate Chitrangada, we wanted to reawaken her," Tony shared. "Every gesture, every silhouette on that stage was crafted to reflect her inner war and triumph. This is not just Tagore's heroine -- this is every woman who's ever refused to be boxed in."

Actor and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, who played the role of Arjun, said that it was both joyful and profoundly moving performing opposite Mukerjea. "There's a shared vocabulary between us that comes from years of dancing together--an intuitive understanding. Watching Indrani step into Chitrangada with such fierce authenticity was inspiring. Our dynamic evolved beautifully on stage."

The play's ensemble cast includes a powerful chorus of dancers brought together by the creative direction of Madhumita, original music by Shantanu Bhattacharya, and evocative lighting by Abhishek Narayan and Chetan Dhawale. Behind the scenes, the production was powered by Tonymita Events, with sets by Kailash Shelar, visual design by Bhushan Bhavsar, and LED installations by Kushal Kochrekar.

The production was supported by a range of esteemed partners, including Perfect Woman magazine, BookMyShow, Frontlist, PVLF, Solh Wellness, OmLogic, Global Advertising Pvt Ltd, and Drumrolls Media, whose contributions helped bring Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari to life with unmatched scale and impact.

With Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari, Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise proclaims itself not just as a new player in India's performing arts space, but as a platform for fearless storytelling, female-led narratives, and second acts that don't ask for permission.

"Chitrangada is more than a character -- she's a mirror," said Mukerjea. "She asks each of us: Can you be powerful and tender, fierce and true, all at once? On that stage, I found my answer. And I hope the audience finds theirs."

