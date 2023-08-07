VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: infinite-VARIABLE, a requirement based solutions providing company , is pleased to announce its association with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. By joining forces with the UNGC, infinite-VARIABLE reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices.

The UNGC provides a platform for businesses to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. infinite-VARIABLE recognizes the significance of these principles and believes that a collaborative approach is essential to achieve a sustainable and inclusive global economy.

"We are proud to join the United Nations Global Compact and contribute to the collective effort of advancing sustainable development world-wide, we need to sound the alarm, our initiative for contribution of focused 6 is our way of contributing towards SDGs. While increasing the awareness towards other SDGs we are finding youth and elder generations are unaware of the goals set by UNGC. We all believe 10 principles are integral processes which not just us but every company should follow." said Arnav Fadnavis, CEO & Founder of infinite-VARIABLE. "As a responsible corporate citizen, we are dedicated to integrating sustainable practices into our operations, promoting human rights, protecting the environment, and fostering ethical business conduct. Our association with UNGC further strengthens our commitment to making a positive impact on society."

infinite-VARIABLE's decision to align with the UNGC reflects its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. By participating in the UNGC initiative, the company aims to drive positive change within its own organization and influence others to follow suit.

Through its association with UNGC, infinite-VARIABLE will actively engage in initiatives that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a universal call to action to address social, environmental, and economic challenges. The company recognizes that by aligning its strategies with the SDGs, it can contribute to a more sustainable future for all.

infinite-VARIABLE will report on its progress and efforts towards sustainable development through its annual Communication on Progress (COP) to the UNGC. This transparent reporting framework ensures accountability and fosters dialogue on sustainability matters.

infinite-VARIABLE is a Real Estate & IT solutions company based in Pune, India. The company provides requirement based customized solutions . Conceptualized in 2018 & founded in 2020 by Mr. Arnav Fadnavis, infinite-VARIABLE manages spaces through custom solutions to help

Enthusiastic humans create and collaborate. These are for various communities and domains including arts and culture, gaming, technology, culinary, and much more.

For more information about Infinite Variable, please visit - infinite-variable.com

Contact:

For more information about Infinite VARIABLE, please contact:

Name: Swamini Pandit [PR]

Phone: 7620234828

Email:swaminipandit@ivuniverse.com

Website: infinite-variable.com

instagram: @infinite_variable

