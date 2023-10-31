Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Jio Platforms, and Stellantis Acknowledged for Creative Use of Open Source at the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2023 for India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, announced the winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2023 for India today. Red Hat is honoring the remarkable achievements of Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Jio Platforms, and Stellantis for their outstanding use of Red Hat solutions to foster innovation, showcase their ingenuity, and elevate customer experiences in an ever-evolving business environment.

In an environment of economic fluctuations and technological upheavals, Red Hat continues with the theme "Explore what's next" at this year's Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards. This year's accolades celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of organizations in adapting to today's uncertain landscape, proudly recognizing the digital transformation achievements of 31 organizations from 13 countries in the region. By harnessing the power of open source creatively, these remarkable organizations propel themselves forward while prioritizing unforgettable customer experiences. Their unwavering resilience, strategic thinking, and ingenious utilization of Red Hat solutions have allowed them to conquer new business challenges and stay one step ahead of evolving customer demands.

Amid growing uncertainty, innovation still stands tall as a priority for businesses. According to the Red Hat 2023 Global Tech Outlook, businesses continue to rank innovation as a powerful differentiator, allowing organizations to rise above their competitors and forge their unique path to success. The awards' five categories focus on key technologies that can help businesses stand out amid today's uncertain landscape: Digital Transformation, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud-native Development, Automation, and Resilience.

The winners were selected based on the positive impact their Red Hat deployments had on their business goals. They showcase the possibilities of open source, pushing the boundaries of business processes, productivity, innovation, and resilience.

Category: Automation and Resilience

Winner: Infosys Limited

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of its people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. The company enables clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, it expertly steers clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. It enables them with an AI-first core, empowers the business with agile digital at scale, and drives continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from Infosys' innovation ecosystem. Infosys is deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Infosys wanted to move away from legacy automation tools to provide a risk-free environment for their internal projects and clients. Infosys collaborated with Red Hat to achieve automation at scale with Ansible playbooks. The company also wanted to develop an end-to-end automation solution to help address security vulnerabilities by adhering to security standards, best practices, and IT service management (ITSM) requirements. This collaboration enabled the implementation of over 60 automated workflows and reduced the process of legacy patching by nine days.

Category: Digital Transformation and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Winner: Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms Limited is the digital arm of Reliance Industries and is responsible for digital transformation across Reliance Industries, India's largest and most profitable private sector company. Having established a market positioning in several sectors in India, such as retail, oil, petrochemicals, and digital services, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited has built a world-class all-IP data-strong future-proof network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies. Jio Platforms is powering the 5G rollout of Reliance Jio with its indigenous 5G stack. It offers an end-to-end 5G solution consisting of 5G Radios, a complete 5G Core Network, AI/ML ATOM platform for 4G/5G, MANO for cloud CNF orchestration, ACI for cloud infrastructure deployment as well as the Cloud-native OSS/BSS Platforms.

The exponential growth of data has forced telecommunication companies worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To thrive in a hypercompetitive and price-sensitive market like India, Jio Platforms had to shift from its vertical cloud silo approach to a multi-hybrid cloud platform.

JPL has deployed its Cloud Native 5G/4G Combo Core for millions of subscribers and massive user plane capacity in the Jio network. To meet the challenges of scalability, reliability, and interoperability, the base operating system used by these solutions is Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

RHEL facilitates efficient workload migration, provides consistent management, visibility, and security capabilities from development to production, for public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructure. It provides cross-infrastructure consistency, workload portability, and streamlined operations needed to move traditional and containerized workloads from the datacenter to edge locations.

Category: Digital Transformation and Cloud-Native Development

Winner: Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers with a constellation of 14 iconic automotive brands globally. In India, Stallantis has invested over EUR1 billion since 2015 to develop a sustainable footprint in the country and grow its brands. India is a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies and hosts the heart of Stellantis ICT while strongly contributing to global software development. With a team strength of 700+ empowered employees, aligned across the business, IT functions, software, and CoEs in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Stellantis Digital Hubs in India drive continuous digital innovation and encourage software enhancement to create customer delight, operational excellence, and competitive advantage.

Stellantis needed to transform its IT infrastructure to increase operational continuity, decrease downtime in its production process, and eliminate as much of the error-prone human interaction in the release process as possible. The company also needed to create environments that are easily portable and apply a continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) methodology to infrastructure.

The implementation of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS enabled Stellantis to integrate multiple IT systems and help developers collaborate within and across projects, resulting in flexibility and faster development of apps. Stellantis will also benefit from the platform's automated scalability capability to optimize costs by scaling the additional compute capacity in the cluster as and when load increases on the application.

Category: Digital Transformation and Cloud-Native Development

Winner: IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has designed the Enterprise Payment Hub with the help of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, a scalable and robust centralized payment system, thereby helping IndusInd Bank in offering seamless customer service further enhancing its customer experience.

The Digital Transformation category recognizes organizations that have successfully made the transition into a truly digital enterprise, overcoming and addressing business challenges with digitalization.

The Automation category celebrates organizations that have effectively harnessed automation to transform their organizational processes, workflows, and tasks.

The Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure category showcases organizations that have demonstrated creative and collaborative use of public, private, and open cloud deployments.

The Cloud-Native Development category highlights organizations that have effectively used agile methodologies to speed up the innovation and development of successful business applications that have made an impact on customers.

The Resilience category shines a spotlight on organizations that have successfully overcome business challenges and disruption, continuing to exceed business goals and customer expectations with open source.

Supporting QuotesMarjet Andriesse, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APJC, Red Hat

"As the business landscape continues to change in 2023, the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2023 celebrate the creative successes and achievements of our customers. Organizations today are increasingly turning to capabilities like data analytics to embark on transformation initiatives and cloud security features to protect their businesses. Furthermore, they have to manage all these while addressing tightening resources and manpower. That is why open source continues to be a game-changer for businesses, giving them the flexibility and resilience to adopt technologies, both existing and emerging, to craft their own unique path to success."

Balakrishna D.R., Executive Vice President and Global Head - AI and Automation, Application Development & Maintenance, Infosys,

"With expertise in next-gen digital services, Infosys is empowering businesses to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and realize business value. We believe it is critical to prioritize a secure environment to ensure our customers can use our digital services with peace of mind, without being exposed to cyber risks. Through this strategic collaboration with Red Hat, we will continue to help our clients achieve automation at scale, and accelerate growth and innovation."

Kiran Thomas President and Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms

"Jio has disrupted the digital services landscape in India with its modernized, no-legacy, digitally evolved, data & AI-driven platform and infrastructure. Jio is pleased to be able to tap into the ecosystem support that Red Hat offers and to create an edge by leveraging its solutions and deliver a superior network experience for every consumer, home, and enterprise in India and the world."

Riby Sony Thomas, India ICT Head, Stellantis

"Stellantis has been at the forefront of leading digitization across the auto value chain globally and in India. With Red Hat, it has been a great journey and fruitful collaboration to drive the uptake of integrated digitization and offer a smarter, customer-centric future.

Adopting the managed service offering provided by Red Hat made a big difference for Stellantis. The expertise and support of a trusted partner have helped Stellantis maintain its IT infrastructure and ensure operational continuity for some of the business-critical applications and interfaces. This helped Stellantis focus on its core business and what it does best, while Red Hat handled the operational aspects of the platform."

Shiv Bhasin, Chief Transformation Officer, IndusInd Bank,

"This award is a testimony of our effort in transforming IndusInd Bank into a state-of-the-art digital bank. We have enhanced the bank's market positioning with a faster and more reliable payment ecosystem using Red Hat's enterprise open source technology."

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, JBoss, Ansible, Ceph, CloudForms, Gluster, OpenShift and OpenStack are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

