Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone has officially joined the upcoming action prequel 'John Rambo' as an executive producer, marking the first time the actor has taken on a producing role in the long-running Rambo franchise.

Sylvester Stallone confirmed the news on his social media handle.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Returns to Mumbai, Actress Shares Emotional Video After Fleeing Kuwait Amid Middle East Conflict.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVrFZ8ICZDz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cb80a64d-d3df-4ec1-ab85-496902b7b5e4

The film, backed by Lionsgate, Millennium Media, and AGBO, serves as a prequel to the 1982 classic 'First Blood' and represents the sixth installment in the action series that began more than four decades ago.

Also Read | Doja Cat Slams Timothee Chalamet Over Controversial Remarks on Ballet and Opera.

As per Deadline, the project is currently filming in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Stallone famously portrayed the battle-hardened veteran John Rambo across five films, the actor will not appear on screen in the new chapter. Instead, the story will explore the character's life before the events of 'First Blood.'

Actor Noah Centineo will take over the role of the younger Rambo in the prequel, Deadline has confirmed.

The film is directed by Jalmari Helander, known for the action feature Sisu. The screenplay has been written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Stallone has been closely tied to the franchise since its inception. Beyond starring as Rambo, he also co-wrote all five previous films and directed the 2008 entry Rambo. Collectively, the Rambo series has grossed more than USD 819 million at the global box office.

Announcing Stallone's involvement, Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the actor's participation brings valuable creative insight to the project.

"Sylvester Stallone knows the character of John Rambo better than anyone, and Lionsgate has had the good fortune of partnering with Sly for more than 20 years on this legendary IP. His participation is the final, critical piece to John Rambo, and we're thrilled to have his involvement," Fogelson said, as quoted by Deadline.

The film's producing team includes Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon, with Jonathan Yunger representing Millennium Media and Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco producing for AGBO.

Executive producers also include Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk for Bonfire Legend, alongside Stallone.

The ensemble cast features Yao, Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White and Tayme Thapthimthong.

In November last year, Lionsgate struck a deal with Millennium to develop and produce derivative works related to the Expendables franchise and also secured worldwide distribution rights for 'John Rambo'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)