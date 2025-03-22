NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 22: India's largest technology showcase, the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India expo, is an initiative by Exhibitions India Group (EIG) that focuses on transformative technologies and solutions shaping India's future by creating an ecosystem that supports initiatives such as 'Digital India, ''Make in India,' and the 'Smart Cities Mission'.

Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, inaugurated the expo. In a special address, the Hon'ble Minister said, "Today, AI is driving our economy. India's future is connected with technological growth, so we need to push more research and innovations. The good news is that we boast the highest number of young engineers driving innovations and futuristic technologies."

Under the theme "Imagining an AI-Driven Future Today: Innovating for a Better Tomorrow," the event was a technological extravaganza and the epicentre of hectic activity, with thousands of visitors and delegates exploring technologies and innovations. They also had the opportunity to experience world-class gadgets, including drones, robotics, AR/VR glasses, mobile and digital gaming devices, etc. Meanwhile, the Smart City Pavilion offered an impressive lineup of smart city projects that deliver quality results and enhance millions of citizens' lives.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, "This expo has played a pivotal role in fostering technological upgradation and national development, besides promoting an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem across the country. We are the foremost platform for businesses, especially startups, in the Digitech space and have launched several brands that have grown to achieve international acclaim. Taking a cue from the industry's mood at this year's show, we will continue providing wholesome opportunities to companies and allow them to thrive and emerge as global brands."

In addition to product launches, investor meets and collaborations, the venue hosted approx. 40 conference sessions ranging from a wide gambit of subjects. These sessions facilitated discussions between industry representatives, innovators, think tanks, and academia on the latest developments and market trends impacting new-age technologies. Moreover, the industry's future looks bright, with several ministry representatives participating in these discussions!

Besides, strong representation from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, including Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary & CEO India AI Mission; Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary; and Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, Startup Hub; Sanjeev Shankar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of IB, and A. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Science & Technology, also participated in constructive interactions, proving the Government's resolve to guide the industry. While interacting with delegates during a conference session focused on Artificial Intelligence, Abhishek Singh observed, "We are building AI-based applications in key sectors that can be scaled, rolled out and deployed at scale. The AI policy alignment opens doors for new tools to detect data bias, machine learning, detecting deepfakes, and watermarking AI-generated content."

Prominent entrepreneurs such as Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO, boAt), journalist Barkha Dutt and Ankur Warikoo, founder of WebVeda, also engaged in deliberations, offering insights into India's thriving startup ecosystem. During a Fireside Chat session, Aman Gupta said, "The new India is dreaming big. However, Indian brands should not target to be affordable but aspirational. They should also have a competitive mindset." Talking about the qualities that a successful entrepreneur should have, he shared, "Find your passion and follow it wholeheartedly. Keep yourself grounded, and don't get carried away. My mantra is - be efficient and take responsibilities seriously."

Among the highlights were the Investors Pitch competition in the Startup arena that had 10 startups showcase innovative ideas to a distinguished jury. Products and ideas were shared across domains such as healthcare, farming, and safety. Fuselage Innovation, an agri-tech startup from Kerala, emerged as the winner. It received the Prem Behl's Excellence Award, a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh from Exhibition India, and a fully funded participation in the reputed GITEX Dubai and GITEX Morocco, besides guaranteed pitch slots at the Supernova Challenge 2025 in Berlin.

The highly popular Fintech and Smart Cities awards drew a large number of nominations. The Smart Cities awards were given under categories such as Best Use of AI for Urban Development, Best Smart Energy Solution, Digital Inclusion and Citizen Engagement, Innovation in Urban Mobility, etc. Some Fintech awards categories included Best Global Use of AI in FinTech, Best Digital Lending Solution, FinTech for Financial Inclusion, Best Fintech Leader, etc. Meanwhile, the first Mobile India awards were introduced as an extension of the Mobile India Expo to celebrate the outstanding contributions of companies and individuals towards revolutionising the sector.

Notably, Russia-based Alfa Bank bagged awards in two categories: Global Leader in Fintech and Best Global Use of AI in FinTech. Sharing his thoughts upon receiving the award, Alexey Kashirin, Head of the Advanced Analytics Department, said, "I am grateful to the FinTech India Innovation Awards for appreciating our bank's contribution to innovation development. India is not just a global technology leader, but also one of Russia's key partners."

Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is India's largest technology showcase event, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in Telecom, Satcom, Broadcast, Wired & Wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks and IT solutions.

The Smart Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, rooftop solar, renewable & clean energy, clean environment, clean water, water conservation, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

