Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 10: Leading solar panel manufacturing company Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar) achieved a major milestone today as its equity shares were successfully listed on the main boards of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

A total of 220,394,625 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each were listed and made available for trading on both exchanges from Monday. The company was previously listed on the BSE SME platform and has now successfully migrated to the BSE Main Board while also securing a direct listing on the NSE Capital Market segment (Main Board) .

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was organised in Jaipur in the presence of distinguished guests and industry leaders.

The event was graced by Energy Minister of Rajasthan Shri Heeralal Nagar as Chief Guest, while former Jaipur Member of Parliament Shri Ramcharan Bohra attended as the Guest of Honour. Shri Jaswant Jain, Chief Manager at the National Stock Exchange , was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Manish Gupta said the listing marks a historic milestone in the company's journey.

"Our listing on the main boards of BSE and NSE represents a significant step in our growth journey. This achievement reflects the trust of our investors, the dedication of our team and our commitment to strong corporate governance. We believe this development will further strengthen our credibility and open new avenues for growth."

Managing Director Vikas Jain highlighted the company's vision for the future.

"The journey from the SME platform to the main board is not just an achievement but also a greater responsibility. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in the solar energy sector through continuous technological innovation, expansion of manufacturing capacity and the delivery of high-quality products."

Addressing the gathering, Energy Minister Shri Heeralal Nagar said Rajasthan is rapidly emerging as a leader in solar energy in India.

"The state government is creating a favourable industrial ecosystem to promote solar manufacturing. Companies like Insolation Energy Limited are playing a key role in positioning Rajasthan as a solar manufacturing hub. The company's listing on the main boards of BSE and NSE is a positive signal for both industrial growth and clean energy expansion."

Former MP Shri Ramcharan Bohra congratulated the company and said that the national-level progress of a Jaipur-based enterprise is a matter of pride for the state and will contribute significantly to India's energy self-reliance.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr . Shyam Agarwal (State Treasurer, BJP), Amit Goyal (Jaipur District President, BJP) and Rajesh Gurjar (Jaipur Rural District President, BJP) along with representatives from leading industry bodies including Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI), EAR and Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

About Insolation Energy Ltd.

Headquartered in Jaipur, Insolation Energy Limited currently operates three high-tech solar module manufacturing facilities equipped with TOPCon G12 and M10R technologies, with a combined manufacturing capacity of 5.5 GW .

As part of its expansion strategy, the company is developing a 4.5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and an aluminium frame manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh .

INA Solar's products are certified under ISO, UL, IEC, ALMM, CE and BIS standards. The company also contributes to key national initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM Kusum Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, supporting India's transition towards sustainable and clean energy.

