Moscow [Russia], March 10 (ANI): The TV BRICS International Media Network and the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering Education have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at boosting international recognition of Russia's mining engineering education and strengthening collaboration among BRICS+ countries in science, innovation and education.

According to TV BRICS, the agreement involves the autonomous non-profit organisation operating under the auspices of UNESCO and based at the Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University. The partnership seeks to promote academic and research exchanges while enhancing Russia's global standing in mining education and mineral resources development.

Also Read | Dakota Johnson’s Calvin Klein Campaign in Braless Denims Ignites Online Debate Over Bold Imagery, Actress Reacts (View Post).

According to officials, the collaboration will focus on expanding dialogue and knowledge-sharing across the BRICS+ bloc, particularly in technical education and the mining sector.

Chairman of the governing board of the competence centre and rector of the mining university, Vladimir Litvinenko, said the role of the TV BRICS media platform is increasingly significant at a time when Russia faces what he described as an information blockade from Western countries.

Also Read | Nikko Natividad, Gil Cuerva, Arron Villaflor and Ron Angeles: The Big 4 Viral Video Scandal Explained.

Litvinenko noted that the competence centre has already launched several international initiatives, including the Russian-Chinese Mineral Resources University project, the Russian-African and Russian-Malaysian raw materials dialogues, an international professional retraining programme titled "Management of Subsoil Use Facilities," and summer school programmes involving partners from more than 80 countries.

The competence centre primarily focuses on strengthening higher and vocational education systems for the mining industry, creating international certification standards for engineering professionals, supporting technological research and innovation, and facilitating academic mobility for students, researchers and faculty members worldwide.

Chief Executive Officer of TV BRICS, Janna Tolstikova, said cooperation between the two institutions would deepen analytical coverage of Russia's mining sector and expand the reach of industry-related information to a global audience.

She added that education, mineral resources and their role in economic development remain central themes within the BRICS+ agenda, particularly following the outcomes of the 17th BRICS Summit, which emphasised technical and vocational education as a strategic priority aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Currently, more than 30 governmental and academic institutions from Russia, Brazil, India, China, Cuba, South Africa and Iran cooperate with the media network in areas related to science and higher education. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)