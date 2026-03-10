New Delhi, March 10: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official cut-off marks for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, covering the preliminary exam, mains exam and the final selection stage after the interview. The announcement provides aspirants with a clear understanding of the marks required to progress through each stage of the prestigious examination.

For the UPSC CSE 2025 Preliminary Examination, the cut-off for the General category stands at 92.66 marks in General Studies Paper 1. The cut-off is 89.34 marks for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and 92.00 marks for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. Meanwhile, the cut-off is 84.00 marks for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 82.66 marks for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result Out at upsc.gov.in: Anuj Agnihotri Bags AIR 1, 958 Candidates Shortlisted for IAS, IPS, and IFS.

For candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, the prelims cut-offs range between 76.66 and 40.66 marks, depending on the disability category.

UPSC clarified that the prelims cut-off is calculated only based on GS Paper 1, while GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature and requires a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass. UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission Journey Had Many Ups and Downs, Says Topper Anuj Agnihotri From Rajasthan (Watch Video).

In the UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Examination, the cut-off required to qualify for the Personality Test (Interview) was 739 marks for the General category. The cut-off is 706 for EWS, 717 for OBC, 700 for SC, and 694 for ST candidates.

For the final result, which combines the marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Personality Test, the final cut-off stands at 963 marks for the General category. The final cut-offs are 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.

A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other central services. The UPSC CSE 2025 final result was declared on March 6, 2026.

UPSC also announced that the individual marks of candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days of the result declaration, which means they will be available by March 20, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).