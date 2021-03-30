Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International Brand Equity - IBE 6th India Property Awards was organized and held on March 26, 2021, Virtual. The PR and Marketing partner of the event was IBE Media, India's leading PR agency. This event was a platform for real estate stakeholders to discuss the future of Indian real estate and market trends in 2021.

The 6th India property awards 2021 honoured and acknowledged excellence in India's real estate, recognised real estate developers, consultant, design tech, architect, real estate campaigns, leaders, and outstanding performances in a wide range of projects categories.

Below are a 2021 6th India Property Awards Winners:

