Kohima, February 4: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw of today February 4, shortly. As one of the most popular evening lotteries in India, the draw begins at 8:00 PM, awarding a life-changing INR 1 crore grand prize to a single lucky ticket holder. Thousands of participants from across the region participate in the Nagaland lottery as the winning numbers are nnounced under the supervision of government officials at PR Hill Junction in Kohima. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery.

It is worth noting that Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw is part of the state's daily "Dear" series. The Nagaland State Lottery remains a staple for many due to its accessible entry point; a single ticket for the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw costs just INR 6. The lottery is part of a larger weekly scheme that includes three daily draws at 1:00 PM (Dear Spark), 6:00 PM (Dear Regal), and 8:00 PM (Dear Dream), each offering a jackpot of the same magnitude. The results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery will be made available in PDF format shortly after the draw concludes. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of February 3 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players can verify their winning numbers and check the detailed results of today's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery online. They can head to portals such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check today's lottery results. Participants can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery provided above to know the outcome of today's Nagaland lottery draw. The live draw which will begin at 8 PM will provide lottery players the latest updates on the results and winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 04, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery draw are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette to confirm their status. To maximize the search visibility and engagement for the Nagaland State Lottery (Dear Dream Wednesday), focus on trending keywords such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Result 4.2.2026", "Nagaland Lottery 8 PM Night Draw", "Dear Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Nagaland State Lottery Winner List PDF" and "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM chart 2026". The Nagaland State Lottery is a government-authorized system, making it one of the few legal lottery operations in India. It is governed by the Lotteries Regulation Act, ensuring transparency and fairness.

