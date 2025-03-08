PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: On International Women's Day 2025, we celebrate the inspiring women who are not only leading the way but actively shaping the future with their vision, determination, and innovation. These remarkable women are breaking barriers across industries, from technology and business to education and social impact, driving change that will resonate for generations. Through their leadership, they are creating opportunities, challenging norms, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As we honor their achievements today, we also recognize the immense potential of women everywhere to create a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive world. Their stories remind us that the future is brighter when women lead with passion and purpose.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Israeli Tourist, Homestay Owner Gang Raped in Hampi; Man From Odisha Killed After Being Pushed Into Canal by Rapists.

1. Vandana Tolani: Founder & CEO of Convanto

Vandana Tolani, the Founder and CEO of Convanto, having over 25 years of rich experience in International and Domestic Business Advisory & Fund Raising.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return To Earth Landing Date Confirmed: NASA Reveals When ‘Stuck-in-Space’ Indian-Origin Astronaut Will Come Back on Earth With Barry Wilmore.

Convanto, a boutique investment banking firm, specializes in fundraising and consulting for early-stage startups. With a sector-agnostic approach, Convanto provides tailored solutions to drive growth and secure strategic financial backing for startups across diverse industries. Notable accolades include the Best Financial Institution for Supporting Startups (2022) awarded at the Tech Startup Conclave 2022, recognition as a Global Women Leader (2023) by the World Women Congress, and being hailed as the Pioneering Woman Leader in Investment Banking (2024) by acclaimed actress Hema Malini.

In addition to her role at Convanto, Vandana Tolani is also a Venture Advisor with Loyal VC, the INSEAD-led Canadian VC Fund, having a core portfolio of over 220 investments in more than 40 countries. She is also a partner with a Silicon Valley-based venture builder. Her commitment to entrepreneurship and contributions to the startup ecosystem have solidified Convanto's reputation in the Indian business ecosystem.

2. Dr. Anjali Nagpal: Redefining Mental Health with Science and Empathy

On International Women's Day 2025, we celebrate Dr. Anjali Nagpal, a pioneer in mental health. As Founder & Chief Medical Director of Serenity Clinic, she specializes in QEEG-based brain mapping, SLORETA, and neuromodulation, transforming psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. Trained at University of Maryland and Brain DX (USA), she collaborates with leading experts, including Prof. John Gabrieli (Harvard), Prof. Amit Etkin (Stanford), and researchers at Cleveland Clinic, integrating cutting-edge advancements into her practice. A recipient of the Global Top 50 Mental Health Leader Awards (2019 & 2020), she champions holistic and diet-based interventions for mental well-being. At Serenity Clinic, she leads a team using RTMS and advanced brain mapping to treat psychiatric disorders. Through in-person and online consultations, she ensures access to expert mental health care globally. Her commitment to scientific innovation and compassionate care is shaping the future of mental health.

3. Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon: A Visionary in Holistic Dermatology

Dr. Nidhi Singh Tandon is an inspiring leader in dermatology. As Founder and Medical Director of The Skin Art Clinic in Lucknow, she brings over a decade of experience in cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Tandon holds an MBBS and MD in Dermatology from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Mumbai.

She further honed her skills with a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine and Laser Surgery at Kasemrad Hospital, Bangkok, and is a Certified Health Coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, New York. Known for her expertise in advanced aesthetic treatments like laser resurfacing and dermabrasion, Dr. Tandon offers cutting-edge cosmetic solutions. Her holistic approach combines modern medicine with wellness practices, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their skin health. Her dedication to education and personalized care makes her a beacon in the beauty and wellness industry, inspiring many with her innovative approach and commitment to excellence.

4. Dr. Diplakshmi: Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr Diplakshmi is a Consultant Psychiatrist, IMDHA-certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, Past Life Regression Therapist, and Family Constellation Facilitator. She has been practicing several healing modalities for over 22 years. She pursued her MBBS degree, followed by a post-graduation in psychiatry. Further, she pursued a post-graduation in Transpersonal Regression Therapies (TASSO) from the Netherlands. With these holistic modalities, she achieved new levels of self-healing and awareness. She realized her true potential was to guide her patients to find their highest potential. With the ideal combination of modern medicine and ancient wisdom, Dr Diplakshmi's approach is to focus on a person's holistic development, i.e., working on physical, emotional, social, financial, spiritual, and mental aspects. Her aim is to guide everyone to take charge of their lives. Her empathetic and open-minded approach creates a safe and comfortable environment for her patients.

5. Bhawana Bhatnagar, Founder of Casa Exotique

Bhawana Bhatnagar stands at the forefront of luxury interior design, redefining the art of crafting experiences that transcend the ordinary. As the founder of Casa Exotique, her creative vision and business acumen have revolutionized high-end design in Delhi NCR and beyond. With a background in music and theatre that instilled in her a profound sense of storytelling, Bhawana transforms spaces into emotional narratives that resonate deeply with every client.

Her commitment to sustainability, meticulous craftsmanship, and innovative design sets her apart as a leader not only in interiors but in championing ethical luxury. Recognized with accolades such as Interior Designer of the Year (Asia) and Times Visionary Leaders 2022, Bhawana's journey inspires countless women to pursue their passions fearlessly. Her work reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, proving that with vision and determination, one can truly make a difference.

6. Geetika Singh, Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Geetika Singh, Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt. Ltd., is a visionary leader whose exceptional leadership has propelled Aakaro Consulting to international acclaim for its innovative and practical HR consulting and corporate training solutions. Geetika's unique blend of intellectual rigor and simplicity drives the company's mission to empower organizations with effective HR processes that foster collaboration and create sustainable success for all stakeholders. Her inspiring journey--marked by a long-term vision, a global perspective, resilience, celebrations of even small victories, work-life balance and a commitment to societal betterment--reflects a rare and admirable combination that inspires not only women but everyone. Raised in a family of highly educated and down-to-earth individuals, Geetika credits her success to her family and extended family for valuing and supporting the women in the family as well as for creating a positive and flourishing environment that enables everyone to thrive. Geetika's journey is a true testament to the power of supportive family, respect for women, kindness, and vision.

7. Deepa Agarwal, Clinical Nutrition Expert and Wellness Coach at The Fitbear

Deepa Agarwal, a Clinical Nutrition Expert and Wellness Coach at The Fitbear, Mumbai, is empowering women to prioritize their health and well-being. She believes that women are unstoppable forces, managing careers, family, relationships, and endless responsibilities. However, she emphasizes that to sustain this momentum, self-care is essential. Deepa advocates for a shift in mindset--health should no longer be seen as a luxury but a non-negotiable foundation for every woman's life.

This Women's Day, she calls on women to take charge of their health with small, sustainable changes. From incorporating regular movement and strength training to focusing on nutrition with whole, colorful foods, Deepa encourages women to build habits that support long-term wellness. She stresses that health isn't about size but about fitness and strength, promoting the idea of self-respect through mindful, healthy choices. Deepa's holistic approach to well-being is a reminder that when women thrive physically and mentally, they become unstoppable in all areas of life. Her message is clear: prioritize your health, and the world will thrive with you.

8. Sai Dandekar, Legal Counsel at a Leading Engineering and Environmental Consultancy

Sai Dandekar is a distinguished senior lawyer with over a decade of experience in international law, specializing in the construction and engineering sectors. Currently serving as Legal Counsel at a leading engineering and environmental consultancy, she plays a pivotal role in overseeing complex legal transactions, managing risk, and providing strategic legal support across international subsidiaries. Sai's expertise spans cross-border transactions, commercial contracts, and legal risk management, with proficiency in both common law and civil law system, she has previously held senior roles at top global law firms and represented clients in high-stakes negotiations. Recognized as one of "The Most Admired Global Indians" in 2023, Sai's accolades include the Prominent Women in International Law award and nominations for the GC Power List and General Counsel of the Year. Fluent in English, Hindi, Marathi, and basic Arabic, she is a trailblazer in the legal profession, inspiring aspiring lawyers, especially women, with her exemplary leadership and commitment to excellence

9. Jyoti Sudhir, Founder & CEO of InventIndia Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Jyoti Sudhir is a dynamic entrepreneur and leader with over 22 years of experience in brand strategy, operations, and business development. She is the Co-founder and CEO of InventIndia Innovations, a globally awarded product design and development firm, and also serves as Co-founder and Chief of Operations at On2Cook India, an innovative kitchen technology startup. Jyoti is an alumna of Delhi University and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Entrepreneurs Program at IIM Bangalore. Her leadership has earned over 37 national and international awards, including Women in Tech, Amazon Sambhav Award, and recognition among India's Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs. Jyoti holds key roles in industry bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and serves as a jury member for global awards like the Stevie Awards. Her vision and dedication have not only scaled businesses globally but also inspired women in entrepreneurship and technology-driven innovation.!

10. Dr. Shreyasi Sharma, Founder & Director of Fetal Medicine & Genetics Center

Charismatic, graceful, resilient, and empathetic--words fall short of describing the essence of a woman. As a fetal medicine expert, Dr. Shreyasi Sharma has the unique privilege of working with numerous expectant mothers, each one embodying strength in their own way. With a deep commitment to the belief that a healthy mother nurtures a healthy fetus, she views prioritizing women's health during pregnancy as essential to nurturing the future.

Pregnancy, for Dr. Sharma, is a time of transformative physical change--one that reflects immense courage, sacrifice, insecurities, hopes, dreams, and a whirlwind of emotions. She expresses immense gratitude for the opportunity to guide women through this profound phase. The joy of connecting a mother to her child within the womb is unparalleled, and regardless of the outcome, whether joyful or sorrowful, she is constantly in awe of the strength women display. Dr. Sharma is inspired daily by their ability to rise from challenges, embracing both happiness and adversity with equal resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)