New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/ATK): The crypto industry is currently experiencing a tough time, maybe even the most challenging period in its short history. Amid the crypto crash of 2022, notable crypto companies are laying off staff in preparation for an extended crypto winter. Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and BlockFi have all announced workforce cuts, attributing it to an impending possible recession that is hurting the price of everything. All around the cryptocurrency industry, there is an acknowledgement that things will get worse before it gets better.

As companies prepare themselves for the storm, so too should investors and what better way to do this than making a long-term investment, one bound to reap bountiful rewards in the long run. The altcoin market is teeming with undiscovered gems, but these there - Internet Computer (ICP), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Mushe Token (XMU) are possibly the best of the lot. In this piece, we examine why they are the best long-term crypto investment in 2022.

Also Read | J&K: Encounter Has Resumed Again at Mishipora Area of Kulgam.

Cordon & Search … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Internet Computer (ICP) Internet Computer (ICP) is a cheap, secure and decentralized blockchain network designed to expand the functionality of the Internet. In today's world, a handful of big tech companies call the shots over Internet content, functionality and data. These companies can gatekeep, restrict or sell data as they please as all the power is in their hands.

To combat this problem, Internet Computer (ICP) is building an open-access Internet through its blockchain platform that runs at web speed and can support an infinite volume of computation and data. The platform's scalability capabilities are a bonus for the crypto industry.

Also Read | Nikamma Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia’s Film.

Central to the platform's operation and its success in the market is its native cryptocurrency, ICP. ICP provides gas for the network and allows holders to vote on the proposals that will shape the future of the platform. As the platform grows, so will its token, making it a fantastic investment choice. ICP is currently a top 50 cryptocurrency by market cap.

Axie Infinity (AXS)The bear market has been exceedingly rough on many altcoins, especially metaverse and gaming coins. Axie Infinity (AXS), however, is one of the better-faring altcoins. Interest in Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn games (P2E) is at an all-time high making the coin a fantastic investment opportunity waiting to explode once the bear market ends.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a monster-battling game that pits teams of cute monsters called Axies against each other in battle. All in-game features in Axie Infinity (AXS), including Axies, are represented by NFTs, which can be stored, collected and resold on the platform's NFT marketplace.

The GameFi industry is largely affected by the bear market, but blockchain games are still doing well in the market. Once the storm clears, we are bound to witness a massive increase in the value of metaverse and gaming coins. Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the most popular blockchain games in the world and is sure to survive the coming crypto winter.

Mushe Token (XMU)Mushe is one of the most exciting projects coming out of the crypto industry in recent times. With the help of its native crypto, Mushe Token (XMU), it will significantly impact the cryptocurrency industry and propel blockchain adoption by increasing the accessibility of digital assets for the everyday person.

Mushe Token (XMU) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that facilitates interaction, rewards and governance on the Mushe platform. Mushe runs on Ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM) and Solana (SOL) as part of its commitment to providing low transaction costs and financial inclusion for the under-banked population.

The Mushe Token (XMU) is currently on presale:

Presale Registration: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Website: https://mushe.world

Telegram: https://t.me/MusheWorldXMU

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)