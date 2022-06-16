Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to release at the theatres near you. The film happens to be an action comedy which is is a remake of 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi starring Nani in lead role. Ahead of its release, makers have impressed the audiences with songs and the many promos from the movie. For the unaware, Nikamma was earlier supposed to release in June 2020, but was indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it's ready to roar at the big screens. Just in case, you want to know all things about Nikamma, you are at the right place. Read on. Nikamma Title Track Out! Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia Set The Dance Floor On Fire With This Party Anthem (Watch Video).

Cast - For the very first time, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia will be seen opposite each other in Nikamma. The movie also has Shilpa Shetty Kundra playing an important role.

Plot - Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the story of Nikamma is set in the city of Lucknow that sees Abhimanyu Dasani, as a pampered no-gooder who has lived all his life under the protection of his elder brother. But things turn ugly, when he comes loggerheads with his sister-in-law. Nikamma Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia’s Film Promises To Be An Entertaining Ride (Watch Video).

Watch Nikamma Trailer:

Release Date - Touted to be an action comedy, Nikamma is all set to release at the theatres on June 17, 2022.

Review - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia's film Nikamma is not out yet. We will put up the reviews as and when they are out.

