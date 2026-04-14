PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: As businesses increasingly shift toward digital platforms to connect with customers, the demand for professional digital marketing services continues to grow rapidly. At the same time, digital marketing agencies are looking for structured systems that allow them to scale operations, manage campaigns efficiently, and create sustainable revenue streams.

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Addressing this growing need, I Ai App (identityy) has been introduced as a technology-driven platform designed to empower digital agencies while enabling businesses to access reliable digital marketing solutions for their growth.

Growing Demand for Digital Marketing Services

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India's digital economy has expanded significantly over the last decade, driven by increasing internet penetration, the rapid growth of e-commerce, and the rising adoption of online marketing strategies by startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

As a result, digital marketing agencies play an important role in helping businesses build their online presence, reach target audiences, and drive measurable growth. However, despite the rapid expansion of the digital marketing industry, many agencies still face challenges such as acquiring new clients, managing advertising campaigns efficiently, and building stable revenue streams.

This is where platforms like I Ai App (identityy) aim to simplify the process by creating a structured ecosystem that connects businesses with experienced digital marketing agencies.

A Platform Designed for Agencies and Businesses

I Ai App (identityy) has been designed to create a centralized ecosystem where digital agencies and businesses can collaborate effectively. The platform enables agencies to manage campaigns, work with multiple clients, and expand their services through a structured digital system.

For businesses, especially startups and SMEs, finding a reliable digital marketing partner can often be a complex and time-consuming process. I Ai App (identityy) simplifies this challenge by providing access to a network of professional agencies that offer services such as digital marketing, branding, advertising campaign management, and online growth strategies.

Through this platform, businesses can connect with experienced service providers who can help them strengthen their digital presence and reach the right audience more effectively.

Revenue Opportunities for Digital Agencies

One of the most significant advantages of the platform is the additional revenue opportunity it provides to digital agencies.

Through I Ai App (identityy), agencies can manage advertising campaigns for their clients or brands and earn commission on the advertising spend handled through the platform. This model allows agencies to generate additional income while managing marketing campaigns for their clients.

By offering commission-based earnings, the platform encourages agencies to focus on performance-driven marketing strategies while also benefiting financially from the advertising budgets they manage. This creates a win-win situation where agencies increase their revenue and businesses achieve better marketing outcomes.

Founder Vision

Kapil Agrawal, Founder and CEO of I Ai App (identityy), shared the vision behind the initiative.

"The digital economy is growing at an incredible pace, and businesses today require reliable marketing partners who can help them succeed in the online marketplace. At the same time, digital agencies need better systems that allow them to scale their services and create consistent revenue opportunities.

I Ai App (identityy) has been developed to bridge this gap by creating a collaborative ecosystem where agencies and businesses can grow together. One of the key advantages for agencies is the opportunity to earn commission on advertising spend managed for their clients, helping them strengthen their revenue model while delivering effective marketing campaigns.

Our long-term vision is to build a nationwide network of digital agencies that can collectively support the increasing demand for digital marketing services across industries."

Building a Nationwide Agency Ecosystem

As part of its expansion strategy, I Ai App (identityy) plans to develop a strong network of digital marketing agencies across major cities and emerging markets throughout India.

By bringing together agencies with diverse expertise and capabilities, the platform aims to create a collaborative ecosystem where service providers gain access to new opportunities while businesses can easily find trusted marketing partners.

The company is actively inviting digital marketing agencies, advertising professionals, and technology partners to join the platform and become part of its growing digital ecosystem.

About I Ai App (identityy)

I Ai App (identityy) is a technology platform designed to empower digital agencies and businesses by creating a connected ecosystem for digital services. The platform enables agencies to manage campaigns, expand their services, and generate additional revenue through advertising commissions while helping businesses connect with professional marketing partners to accelerate their digital growth.

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