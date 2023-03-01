Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Get ready to upgrade your tech game with SAULT, a cutting-edge consumer tech start-up that is redefining premium smart wearables. This brand, with its roots in San Francisco, USA, is dedicated to delivering innovative, stylish, and high-quality accessories that cater to the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers.

First on the list is the SAULT On the Go Airplugs. These compact earbuds, priced at just MRP Rs. 2999, are perfect for those always on the move. With five vibrant color options, they add a pop of color to your daily routine while delivering premium sound quality and comfort.

For a more premium experience, SAULT offers the On the Groove earbuds, one of the best wireless earbuds in India. Priced at MRP Rs. 4449, these earbuds come with volume control and a light-up display, providing you with an immersive audio experience. Perfect for letting the music take over, these earbuds are an excellent choice for those who like to be in control of their music.

SAULT has also launched two types of smartwatches, the Redial and the Rebound. The Redial, priced at MRP Rs. 6499, is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch that features a 1.69-inch HD display and comes in three color options. Designed for those who want a sleek and modern smartwatch that also offers practical features, it's the perfect choice for tech enthusiasts.

The Rebound, priced at MRP Rs. 7499, is also a Bluetooth calling smartwatch that features a round dial and comes in two color options. This is one of the best waterproof smartwatches in India and is perfect for those who prefer a more traditional watch design with a touch of tech. With its round dial and Bluetooth calling feature, you'll stay connected while on the go in style.

"Innovation backed by best in the industry built quality and superior customer service is at the core of Sault products," said Amit Sharma (Khandelwal), Co-Founder - Sault.

All of SAULT's products are available on their website, Sault.in, Amazon, Flipkart and Croma. The brand is dedicated to delivering premium quality accessories at premium prices, and its focus on quality, design, and user experience sets it apart from the competition.

As the tagline of the brand says 'Revolution Inside', Sault is a brand that is changing the game when it comes to premium accessories. Whether you're looking for a new set of earbuds, a smartwatch, or both, SAULT has got you covered. So go ahead, give SAULT a try and experience the revolution inside!

