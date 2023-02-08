Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investorey, India's first real estate investment aggregator platform, founded by Manisheel Gautam and Shikhar Daydar, raised USD 1 Mn seed funding in a mix of Equity and Debt. The equity was raised from a group of the country's leading angel investors and debt funding was led by Panthera Peak Capital. Founded in 2021, Investorey enables individuals to access investments in real estate, even with minimal capital. This innovative concept, a first of its kind in India, aims to democratise the process of real estate investments and remove the barrier of high capital requirements that have traditionally hindered many from investing in real estate. Individuals here can start investing with a capital as low as Rs 5,000 across multiple asset-backed investment opportunities. Manisheel Gautam, Co-founder and CEO says, "Investorey offers a diverse range of investment options for first-time as well as seasoned investors. Our offerings include investments in commercial and residential real estate, farmland, and renewable energy assets. The funding will be used to beef up the technology, increasing access to real estate investments with more partnerships, creating technology for simpler transactions, and implementing systems for comprehensive market analysis and risk assessment."

Shikhar Daydar, Co-Founder and CPO, added, "We aim to empower our investors with a holistic view of their portfolio, including traditional investments, in order to enable data-driven and quantitatively-informed decisions. From a technology point of view, apart from creating the investor platform, we have identified multiple challenges in the complete value chain which we intend to solve for strong technology foundations for new age investment tech in real estate."

Also Read | IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Nagpur.

This seed funding round saw participation by angel investors and industry stalwarts like Sumit Gupta - Co-founder CoinDCX, Deepak Ahlawat - Founder Gameskraft, along with Sahil Kejriwal (GSE Renewables), Nikhil Bhandarkar- Founder, Panthera Peak Capital), Ahana Gautam (Founder Open Secret) and Harshit Sharma - Co Founder, 56 Secure, among others.

As an aggregator of alternative investments in land-based assets, Investorey has over 25 partner platforms which let people invest in a variety of assets ranging from Commercial Real Estate to fractional ownership of farmlands and renewables assets.

Also Read | Christopher Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Mammootty - Unnikrishnan's Malayalam Film!.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)