Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Bharuch-based Shlokka Dyes Limited in Gujarat is a leading company engaged in the large-scale manufacturing of "Reactive Dyes" used in the textile industry. The company has brought an IPO on the BSE SME platform to raise funds for capital expenditure for plant and machinery, debt repayment, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The Business Remedies team gathered information about the company's business activities from the company's prospectus.

Business Activities:

Incorporated in 2021, Shlokka Dyes Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing "Reactive Dyes," which are a class of synthetic organic dyes extensively used in the textile industry. The company offers a wide variety of dyes, including Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, Vat Dyes, Digital Printing Dyes, and Paper Dyes, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as textiles, leather, paper, and paints. The company's Reactive Dyes are available in primary colors like black, blue, red, orange, and yellow, along with several variants of these colors, each identified by an internationally recognised colour index number. These dyes are suitable for various applications in the textile industry, including cotton fabrics, garments, dress materials, bed sheets, and carpets. With versatile applications and excellent quality, these dyes provide reliable solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers across industries.

The company offers a wide range of dyes, including Reactive, Direct, Basic, and Digital Printing Dyes, serving industries such as textiles, leather, and paper with superior quality and versatile applications. The company employs strict quality control through its in-house laboratory and conducts tests such as HPLC, shade matching, stability, and compatibility checks to ensure that the products meet customer requirements and quality standards.

The company's manufacturing unit in the state of Gujarat for dyes and intermediates is certified with

ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety). The manufacturing unit is located at C/54, GIDC, Saykha, District Bharuch, Gujarat, spread over approximately 5,000 sq. meters with a factory shed/building of about 5,731.81 sq. meters. It has an installed capacity of 9,000 metric tons per annum, enabling the company to effectively meet the demands of diverse customers.

IPO Information: Investors can apply for the IPO of Shlokka Dyes Limited till October 6, 2025. Through the book-built issue system, the company is issuing 63,50,400 shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 95 to Rs. 100 per share, raising Rs. 63.50 crore. The IPO market lot size is 1200 shares, and retail investors must apply for 2 lots. The IPO is being managed by lead manager Interactive Financial Services Limited.

