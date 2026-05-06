Business News | Isha Ambani in Gaurav Gupta Couture at The Met Gala 2026

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 6: Businesswoman, philanthropist, and arts patron Isha Ambani wore Gaurav Gupta Couture for the first time while attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit on Monday, May 4th, 2026, in New York, NY.

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The look brings together textile, jewellery, and form through a distinctly Indian lens, drawing on traditions where adornment and garment exist as one. It reflects a continuity of craft and material, interpreted through a contemporary couture language.

At the centre of the look is a jewellery-integrated blouse, constructed with over 1,000 diamonds and precious stones totalling over 1,800 carats, including heirloom old mine diamonds, rare emeralds, and traditional polki and kundan elements drawn from Nita Ambani's personal collection. Developed by 40 artisans across India, the piece brings together historic and contemporary jewellery forms within a single construction.

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Conceived as an extension of the garment, the blouse integrates jewellery directly into the textile through intricate Zardozi anchoring and hand-tucking techniques. Achieved over 500 hours, the piece incorporates traditional embroidery methods such as dabka and nakshi, creating a sculptural, dimensional surface. At its back sits a historic sarpech from the Mughal era, dating between the 16th and 18th centuries and formerly part of the Nizams of Hyderabad collection. Set with table-cut and rose-cut diamonds in traditional kundan settings, the piece is articulated around larger old mine stones and finished with suspended antique emerald bead drops, with detailed meenakari work on the reverse.

The approach draws on India's long-standing history of jewellery as a form of identity and artistic expression, where ornament and body exist in continuity. The composition brings together layered diamond necklaces and sculptural earrings that echo traditional forms of adornment while maintaining a sense of fluidity and balance.

The blouse is paired with a luminous tissue saree, custom woven with gold by master artisans of the Swadesh collective. The saree is worn in its traditional form, retaining its full length and original drape.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the design draws from India's textile and visual heritage, referencing early civilisational forms of draped garments and ornamentation, from the Indus Valley through to classical Indian painting traditions. Reflecting a continuity of over 5,000 years, the saree translates this legacy into a contemporary couture expression, approaching the garment as a complete work of art.

This approach brings together textile, jewellery, and craft within a single construction, informed by early Indian architecture and the visual language of the subcontinent's landscapes. Within this, the saree's border becomes a focused site of narrative, featuring hand-painted and hand-embroidered motifs inspired by the Ajanta cave murals, dating from the 2nd century BCE to around the 5th century CE, among the earliest surviving examples of Indian painting, known for their depictions of draped form, ornament, and scenes from both courtly and natural life.

Executed over 150+ hours by a team of six artisans from the Swadesh collective, led by Pichwai artist Trilok Soni, the surface is further developed through techniques such as Zardozi, Aari work, and embroidery to build depth and texture.

Over 50 artisans created the full ensemble, contributing more than 1200 hours of cumulative craftsmanship across weaving, painting, embroidery, and construction.

The full look is completed with a custom sculptural cape developed using Gaurav Gupta's in-house resin draping technique.

"The saree is one of the few garments in the world that has existed continuously for thousands of years and is still worn today, which makes it incredibly powerful. With this look, we wanted to honour that continuity while approaching it with restraint, allowing the form and the craft to speak for themselves. Isha embodies a modern Indian identity with a natural confidence, which made her the perfect person to carry this narrative on a global stage."

-- Gaurav Gupta

"Working with Gaurav is always such a treat. This look marked a departure from his usual couture language, it was about embracing something more pared down. While the blouse carries richness, the focus remains on the saree, something we both wanted to honour."

-- Anaita Shroff Adajania

This custom couture look marks Isha Ambani's first appearance in Gaurav Gupta Couture and its debut on the Met Gala red carpet, reflecting the brand's continued exploration of couture as a contemporary artistic medium.

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