Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 5: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE) has announced that it will host the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 on April 28, 2026, at the Conference Hall, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Bhawan, Sector-1, Chandigarh. The national ceremony is poised to bring together eminent personalities from across India in recognition of excellence, leadership and dedicated service towards nation building.

The Bharat Vibhushan Samman has been envisioned as a distinguished national honour aimed at acknowledging individuals and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, integrity and impact in their respective domains. The award recognises contributions across a wide spectrum of sectors including education, higher learning, healthcare, research and innovation, industry and corporate leadership, public administration, social reform, media and journalism, arts and culture, sports, and community development.

The ceremony will be graced by Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Hon'ble Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as the Chief Guest. The event is expected to witness the presence of senior policymakers, distinguished academicians, healthcare leaders, corporate executives, social reformers and representatives of civil society from various states of the country.

According to the organisers, the selection process for the Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 is structured to ensure transparency, merit-based evaluation and national representation. Nominations are being invited from across India, and the response has already begun to reflect strong interest from diverse professional and social sectors.

An official spokesperson of ISRHE stated, "Bharat Vibhushan Samman is conceptualised as a dignified constitutional platform to honour individuals whose vision, perseverance and ethical leadership have significantly contributed to national progress. By hosting the ceremony at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, we aim to reinforce the values of democratic responsibility, institutional excellence and collective nation building."

ISRHE, through its various national initiatives, has consistently worked towards promoting social reforms, academic advancement, professional excellence and inclusive development. The organisation has previously conducted high-level award ceremonies and intellectual forums aimed at fostering dialogue, recognition and institutional collaboration at national and international levels.

The upcoming ceremony at Punjab Vidhan Sabha is expected to serve as a convergence point for thought leaders and achievers whose work continues to shape India's social and developmental landscape. The organisers emphasised that the platform is not merely a recognition ceremony but a celebration of commitment, innovation and service that strengthens the nation's institutional and societal framework.

The nomination process for Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 is currently open. Interested individuals and organisations may submit their profiles for consideration through the official communication channels of ISRHE.

