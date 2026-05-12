Business News | ITM University Gwalior Organized an Annual Cultural Week with Vibrant Competitions and Creative Performances

SMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12: ITM University Gwalior organized its Annual Cultural Week with great enthusiasm and participation from students across various departments. The week-long celebration brought together creativity, art, fashion, music, dance, and intellectual talent through a wide range of competitions and cultural activities conducted by different student clubs of the university.

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Students actively participated in competitions and performances, making the campus vibrant with energy, talent, and artistic expression. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their skills while encouraging creativity, confidence, and teamwork.

Grand Inauguration in the Presence of Distinguished GuestsThe Annual Cultural Week was inaugurated in the presence of Miss Universe 2025 Shivika Singh and renowned fashion designer Radhika Bindal, who attended the event as chief guests. They appreciated the enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students and encouraged them to continue pursuing their passions alongside academics.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by ITM University Gwalior Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Yogesh Upadhyay, Registrar Dr. Omveer Singh, Dean Academic Dr. Ranjit Singh Tomar, Dean SOET Professor Dr. Mukesh Pandey, Dean Student Welfare Dr. Tripti Pathak, along with Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students from various schools and departments.

Fashion Show 'Timeless Thread' Became the HighlightThe cultural week commenced with an impressive fashion show based on the theme "Timeless Thread." Students presented innovative designs, creative styling, and unique concepts on the ramp, making the show one of the major attractions of the event.

Various awards were presented during the fashion show in categories such as Best Theme, Best Collection, Best Creativity, Best Styling, and Best Designer. The Kids Collection segment also received appreciation for its creativity and presentation.

Multiple Clubs Organized Diverse CompetitionsThe Annual Cultural Week was organized under the coordination of various university clubs, including the Sahitya Club, Fine Arts Club, Dance Club, Music Club, Theatre Club, Film Club, Science and Eco Club, and Debate Club.

Several competitions were conducted across the university campus, including mime, spot photography, short movie making, light vocal singing, western and classical singing, rangoli, face painting, clay modelling, classical and folk dance, group dance, debate competition, poetry recitation, calligraphy, and eco-friendly project presentations.

The competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who showcased their artistic and intellectual capabilities with confidence and creativity.

Students Showcased Excellence in Arts and Creative CompetitionsStudents displayed exceptional talent in various fine arts and creative competitions conducted during the cultural week. Competitions such as Rangoli, Spot Painting, Tattoo Making, Cartooning, Clay Modelling, Face Painting, Calligraphy, Poster Making, Spot Photography, and Reel Making received an overwhelming response from participants.

The events highlighted the artistic abilities of students and encouraged them to explore different forms of creative expression.

Debate, Dance, and Modelling Competitions Added Energy to the EventThe debate competition witnessed strong participation from students who confidently expressed their viewpoints on different topics. Similarly, dance performances added excitement and entertainment to the celebrations, with participants showcasing impressive performances in solo and group categories.

The modelling competition also became a major attraction, where students confidently presented their style, personality, and stage presence before the audience.

Faculty Coordination Ensured Successful OrganizationThe successful execution of the Annual Cultural Week was made possible through the dedicated efforts and coordination of faculty members from different schools and departments of the university. Faculty coordinators guided students throughout the event and ensured the smooth conduct of all competitions and activities.

Their support and mentorship played an important role in making the cultural week engaging, organized, and memorable for all participants.

A Celebration of Talent, Culture and Expression

The Annual Cultural Week at ITM University Gwalior successfully created an environment of creativity, learning, and cultural exchange. The event encouraged students to participate beyond academics and provided them with opportunities to express their talents across different artistic and cultural domains.

The celebrations concluded on a joyful note, leaving students with memorable experiences and inspiring them to continue exploring their creative abilities.

ITM University Gwalior continuously encourages students to showcase their talents through cultural, artistic, literary, and extracurricular activities. The university believes in providing students with a platform that supports creativity, confidence, leadership, and overall personality development alongside academic excellence.

For more information, visit www.itmuniversity.ac.in

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