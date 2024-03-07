PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The lifestyle led by the human race in today's era is inadvertently leading towards the destruction of the environment and depletion of available resources. Undoubtedly, mere knowledge of environment-friendly actions won't suffice the need of the hour. One of the prime initiatives of the Government of India Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment focuses on changing individual and community behaviour to have a significant impact on the environment and climate crises. It also propagates the idea of Mindful and Deliberate Utilisation of resources, instead of Mindless and Destructive Consumption.

In order to complement the objectives of Mission LiFE, Itochu India Pvt.Ltd, a Japanese trading organisation, initiated a project named "Environment-friendly behaviour through 4R (Respect, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) complementing Mission LIFE". The project has been implemented by Shri Muni Charitable Foundation and is technically supported by the ETPA Foundation for Social Development. The main objective of this project is to bring in desired 'Behavioural Changes' amongst people towards RESPECTING all resources around us and their judicious utilisation. This has been executed through Storytelling Sessions as conducted with the target group of children aged 6 ~ 10 yrs in 53 government schools of Mumbai through the Japanese Picture Book of 'Mottainai Grandma' and its animated audio-visuals. Mottainai is a Japanese expression to expresses a feeling of regret when something is wasted without deriving its full value. The book illustrates the mindful utilisation of resources and promoting environment-friendly ways of living.

Two spells of Storytelling sessions were conducted with these children to reinforce the message of 4 R (Respect, Recycle, Reduce and Reuse). Simultaneously some teachers of these schools were also oriented about the skills of storytelling so that this journey continues further beyond this project as well. A set of 10 picture books were also donated to each of these 53 schools.

"Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn." as quoted by Benjamin Franklin was also our guiding spirit as the Children who attended these storytelling sessions were also involved in the extra-curricular activities like creating 'Best out of Waste' crafts, utility products and plantation of fruit bearing, medicinal and floral saplings.

One of the sessions in Mumbai was also attended by some employees of Itochu India Pvt Ltd - Mumbai, including Mr. Ryosuke Ochi, Metal Division Head. They all were very impressed to see the enthusiasm of children about the Japanese concept of Mottainai and 4R. Children were also much intrigued by this experience of practical learning and experiencing the zero waste concept and various techniques to Reuse and Recycle waste materials. Such initiatives give the food for the thoughts to realise whether we are utilising everything judiciously or not!

