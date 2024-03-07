New Delhi, March 7: A Mumbai-based start-up on Thursday announced the development of a novel aqueous-based carbon dioxide (CO2) capture technology, that is resilient, cost-effective and will help advance towards India's net zero targets. The technology by start-up UrjanovaC, nurtured by IIT Bombay, can capture CO2 from both industrial flue gas and ambient air in the presence of industrial wastewater or even seawater.

Relying upon the earth-abundant elements along with non-potable water, the technology can build a carbon management process which can aid in sustainable removal of multi-billion-tonne CO2. Further, the captured CO2 can be converted to high-value minerals while the catalyst gets recycled. India Close to Achieving Target of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Worth Mobile Production in Last 10 Years: Report.

UrjanovaC's founders, Vikram Vishal and Arnab Dutta, who are also faculty members at IIT Bombay, were inspired to generate energy with a minimal carbon footprint by the pressing need for efficient CO2 management technologies. India Close to Achieving Target of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Worth Mobile Production in Last 10 Years: Report.

Their new innovation emerged from research work at the Department of Science and Technology supported by the National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture and Utilisation (NCoE-CCU) at IIT Bombay. The NCoE-CCU at IIT Bombay has been at the forefront of developing cost-effective CO2 capture and conversion solutions to support India's goal for net-zero emissions by 2070. The team is currently focusing on the deployment of their first three tonnes-per-day CO2 capture pilot at IIT Bombay.