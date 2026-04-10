PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10: In a moment of profound spiritual significance, the city of Kolkata is set to host the "Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya" a first-of-its-kind mega devotional gathering dedicated to global peace, unity, and divine consciousness. The three-day spiritual extravaganza will be held from April 17 to 19, 2026, at FD Block Ground, Salt Lake. This is the first-ever 32 Besa Darshan in Bengal; Salt Lake to host massive Vishwashanti Mahayagya from April 17

Also Read | Cyclone Vaianu Live Tracker Map on Windy: New Zealand’s North Island Braces for Destructive Winds and Heavy Rain As Cyclonic Storm Approaches.

Organized by Shri Jagannath Darshan Charitable Trust and Sri Rajadhiraj Jagannath Charitable Trust, in association with Jagannath Parivar (Puri Dham), the event aims to bring together lakhs of devotees under the divine grace of Lord Jagannath -- the universal symbol of compassion, inclusiveness, and spiritual harmony.

A Divine First for West Bengal

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh SIR: Final Electoral Rolls Released After SIR, EC Announces 84 Lakh New Voters Added in Major Revision Exercise.

For the first time in West Bengal, devotees will experience the sacred 32 Besa Darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an extraordinary spiritual offering that reflects the many divine manifestations of the Lord. The Mahayagya will also feature Vedic rituals, sacred Mahaprasad distribution, and continuous cultural and devotional performances, creating a deeply immersive spiritual environment.

With an expected footfall of 5 to 10 lakh devotees over three days, the event is poised to become one of the largest spiritual congregations in eastern India, fostering a collective prayer for world peace and universal well-being.

Spiritual Significance of Lord Jagannath

Lord Jagannath, revered across the world, represents the essence of unity beyond caste, creed, and boundaries. His philosophy embodies the idea that divinity belongs to all, making this Mahayagya not just a religious event, but a powerful movement of inclusivity, compassion, and shared humanity.

Voice from the Sacred Tradition

A senior Daitapati Bhabani Das Maharaj ji from Puri Dham, speaking on the occasion, said:

"Mahaprabhu Jagannath is not confined to a temple--He resides in the hearts of millions. This Vishwashanti Mahayagya is a divine call to humanity to come together in devotion and peace. Through this sacred gathering in Kolkata, we seek to spread His message of universal brotherhood, compassion, and spiritual awakening across the nation and the world."

A Movement Beyond Rituals

Beyond rituals, the initiative reflects a larger mission -- to strengthen the connection between devotees and Mahaprabhu through seva, gau-rkssaa (cow protection), temple development, healthcare initiatives, and community welfare.

Extensive outreach through digital campaigns, print media, and public engagement is expected to reach over 5-6 crore people, making it not just an event, but a widespread spiritual awakening.

A Historic Spiritual Milestone

The Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya stands as a rare and timely opportunity for devotees, families, and communities to come together in faith and devotion -- reinforcing Kolkata's legacy as a vibrant hub of culture and spirituality.

Follow the link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW0ehEIAGC5/?igsh=eDg4eThubW1sOGM4

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)