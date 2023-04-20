Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University) introduces two innovative courses for the in-depth study of sports:

* Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports

* Bachelor of Sports Sciences

The applications are open for the same, and the courses commence from July 2023.

Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports

A scientific outlook on the by-products of physical activities as well as sports, this 3 years undergraduate course spans over all aspects involved. Essentially, it takes a deep dive and dissects each sport along with yoga and gymnastics. It equips students with the necessary skill set required to be a health, yoga or fitness instructor.

Jain University's take on Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES)

Proposing an inclusive curriculum, the faculty aims at mentoring future fitness professionals to their success. Over a span of 3 years, they are provided with fitness training that covers exercise prescriptions, program designs and injury prevention.

It imparts knowledge to help improve other's athletic performance through exposure to the multidisciplinary approach. The students study physiological activities, psychological reactions to them and the role of nutrition which makes Jain University an ideal college to study this programme.

Budding Trainers attend various workshops, train under professionals, and get opportune internships for hands-on experience into the field.

Bachelor in Sports Sciences

Sports Sciences as a course spread across various concepts. It encapsulates several disciplines like sport physiology, movement analysis, sports and exercise psychology, etc. This course mainly emphasises on the factors that influence the performances of sportspeople, and suggests strategies to improve it.

Bachelor of Sports Sciences in Jain

Jain University offers a top course in Bangalore that is meticulously structured to include all essential elements of Sports Sciences. Equipped with a multidisciplinary approach and opportunities for budding sports developers, Jain Institutions attempt at building a solid foundation of Sport Markets, Law surrounding Sports, Sport and Event Marketing, etc.

Students are guided to assimilate crucial leadership and management skills, which will aid them not only for the remarkable internships that one of the best colleges presents but also for the real world.

This programme is ideal for any student who aspires to be a clinical exercise therapist, nutritionist, sports development officer, performance analyst, sport manager, sports pharmacist or any of the several other positions in the sports Industry. With more and more acknowledgement of sports, there is a rise in demand for sports science experts.

A gist of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Jain University is classified as one of top universities in India that gives immense emphasis to academics, entrepreneurship, research, and experience. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum. Students across the globe utilise the state-of-the-art technology, top qualified faculty, and visionary opportunities provided by one of the best universities to sharpen their minds as well as hone their skills.

A leading university of Bangalore, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), engages their students intellectually along with practically, mentoring them to succeed. The faculty strive to inspire innovative thinking and hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce to Humanities.

To explore more, visit: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/programs/sports-education-research

Contact: +91 9606978661

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

