Jainik Power Cables Limited Honoured as 'Emerging Entrepreneur of India - Metal Industry' by The Times of India Group

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: Jainik Power Cables Limited proudly announces its latest milestone--being awarded the title of "Emerging Entrepreneur of India - Metal Industry" by The Times of India Group, one of the country's most respected platforms for recognising business excellence. This honour marks a significant moment in the company's journey, celebrating its rapid growth, strong leadership, and rising influence across India's metal and cable manufacturing sectors.

The award ceremony was a memorable occasion for the organisation, made even more special as the Directors received the recognition from renowned Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu. Her presence added warmth and prestige to an already proud moment for the company.

Why Jainik Stood OutA distinguished jury from The Times of India Group evaluated numerous companies on stringent benchmarks such as financial performance, innovation, leadership, governance, and industry impact. Jainik Power Cables Limited was chosen for the honour based on several key strengths:

* Consistent and noteworthy revenue growth in recent years.* A clear long-term vision backed by strong and committed leadership.* Modernised and efficient manufacturing processes, reflecting the company's focus on quality, technology, and continuous improvement.* A robust reputation among major industry clients, showcasing trust, reliability, and strong market presence.These factors collectively highlight Jainik's dedication to building a future-ready organisation and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

A Defining Year for the CompanyThis recognition comes during a remarkable year for Jainik Power Cables Limited. In June 2025, the company successfully listed on the stock market, raising ₹51.30 crores through its public issue. The IPO received an overwhelming response and was subscribed to multiple times, reflecting high investor confidence and faith in the company's growth trajectory.

This achievement has strengthened Jainik's momentum, enabling further expansion, technological upgrades, and deeper market penetration across India.

Message from the LeadershipUpon receiving the award, the Directors of Jainik Power Cables Limited expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire Jainik family--employees, customers, investors, and partners--whose belief and support made this accomplishment possible. They emphasised that the award represents not just recognition, but responsibility and inspiration to continue pushing boundaries.

Reaffirming their commitment to excellence, they shared that Jainik will continue to innovate, enhance product quality, and contribute meaningfully to India's rapidly evolving metal and cable manufacturing landscape.

For more information, please visit: www.jainikpower.com

