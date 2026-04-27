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Agency News Agency News Business News | Jaipur Sets a Unique World Record: 220+ Joint Replacement Patients Perform Tadasana Together Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27: The Pink City has once again proven its excellence in the field of healthcare and medicine. During the "Dr. Dubay Golden Warrior Walk" held in the capital, an extraordinary and inspiring moment that captured global attention. More than 220 patients who had undergone knee and hip joint replacement surgeries performed the Tadasana yoga posture together, setting a new world record. This remarkable achievement has been officially recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. Before this, Dr. Dheeraj also set a world record for performing the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in a single day.

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27: The Pink City has once again proven its excellence in the field of healthcare and medicine. During the "Dr. Dubay Golden Warrior Walk" held in the capital, an extraordinary and inspiring moment that captured global attention. More than 220 patients who had undergone knee and hip joint replacement surgeries performed the Tadasana yoga posture together, setting a new world record. This remarkable achievement has been officially recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. Before this, Dr. Dheeraj also set a world record for performing the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in a single day.

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A Unique Initiative to Break Myths

The event was organized by director of joints replacement & robotic surgery Dr. Dheeraj Dubay at Shalby Hospital, Jaipur. The primary aim of this walk and yoga session was to eliminate the fear and misconceptions among people who suffer from joint pain but hesitate to undergo surgery due to widespread myths.

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Speaking at the event, Dr. Dheeraj Dubay said:

"There is a common misconception in society that after joint replacement, a person cannot lead a normal life or perform activities like yoga. Today, these 220 'warriors' have proven that not only can you walk after surgery, but you can also stay completely fit and perform challenging yoga postures."

A Blend of Courage and Enthusiasm

Participants in the Warrior Walk ranged in age from 50 to 85 years. When all of them raised their hands and stood on their toes together to perform Tadasana, the audience and representatives of the record organization were left astonished. The faces of the patients reflected confidence and joy instead of pain. After confirming the record, officials from the Golden Book of World Records presented a certificate to Dr. Dubay and his team.

Don't Live in Pain - Embrace Modern Medicine

Dr. Dubay emphasized that many people continue to live with pain due to fear that surgery might leave them bedridden. Through the "Golden Warrior Walk," the message was clear: with modern techniques and proper rehabilitation, patients can return to their daily routine within just a few days after surgery.

This event has not only set a record but also ignited hope for millions suffering from chronic joint pain who have lost their active lifestyle. Jaipur's "Golden Record" has now become a new benchmark of courage and recovery in the medical world.

Notably, Dr. Dheeraj Dubay has performed more than 40,000 joint replacement surgeries over his 20-year career. With his advanced "Zero Technique," surgeries can be completed in just 20 minutes, and patients are often able to start walking within a few hours.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)