New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Global brokerage firm Jefferies has maintained a marginally overweight position on India in its Asia allocation, recommending a 13.0 per cent weight against a 12.5 per cent benchmark, despite weak market performance in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the report, India's underperformance has eased since the onset of the Iran war, both in the Asian and global emerging market context.

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The report noted "India has just about stopped underperforming since the onset of the Iran War in both an Asian and global emerging market context"

India was among the worst-performing markets in Asia during Q1 2026, mainly due to strong foreign outflows rather than any major weakness in fundamentals. The report noted that India was the second-worst performer in the region after Indonesia.

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It said, "The first quarter was another quarter of disastrous underperformance for India in the sense that it was the worst performing market in Asia after Indonesia."

However, Jefferies highlighted an improvement in valuations, stating that the market's earlier premium has corrected significantly. India has moved from being "expensive" to "fair and nearing attractive" levels, marking a shift in its valuation profile.

The report also pointed out that most foreign institutional selling had already occurred earlier this year, indicating limited additional pressure from this segment.

Jefferies identified two key risks. On the external front, any escalation involving Iran could lead to a spike in crude oil prices, posing a risk for import-dependent India. On the domestic side, a slowdown in mutual fund inflows could weaken a key source of market support and increase volatility.

The brokerage added that India is no longer a crowded trade and is gradually emerging as a relative value play within defensive emerging market allocations.

However, it maintained a cautious outlook, stating that overall conviction remains moderate rather than aggressive. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)