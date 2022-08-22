New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Limited on Monday said it has been selected for the National CSR award 2020 in two categories by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

As per an announcement recently by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Jindal Steel & Power, led by Naveen Jindal, has been declared the winner in the category of 'CSR in Aspirational Districts / Difficult Terrains' (Eastern India) and 'Contribution in National Priority Areas' (Support to differently-abled).

JSP has been selected for this award after a rigorous three-stage selection process initiated by the Ministry based on its prescribed systems of nominations by various Ministries, State Govt, three eminent Professional Institutes in India and Industry & Trade Chambers followed by Field verification and jury evaluation.

Commenting on the development, Chairman, JSP, Naveen Jindal said, "We at JSP pursue Industry led inclusive development of our Nation partnering with the people and caring for the planet. We have been implementing multidimensional social development programmes under our CSR to improve the Quality of Life of the Community sustainably in the geography of our operational locations and beyond."

"The National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affair to JSP under two categories is indeed a recognition of our philosophy of Passion for People. For us, it is always People First," Jindal said.

Expressing her gratitude to the Government of India for recognising Jindal Steel & Power with the National CSR Award, Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSP Foundation said, "We are humbled and encouraged that the Government of India has awarded us the highest recognition for our CSR programmes. As we emerge from the pandemic world, we are more aware of the crisis and needs that we are facing at various levels, in health, education, society and climate."

"All our programmes are completely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aim to develop a more equitable and developed balance for the people in this country. This award will continue to motivate us to accelerate our efforts in implementing sustainable and inclusive development programmes across India," Shallu Jindal said.

WADI, one of the innovative projects by JSP reviewed for the National CSR Award is an Agro Horti Silvipasture-based project implemented on 500 acres of hilly land benefiting the tribal populace of Chhattisgarh's Tamnar block in Raigarh district.

Under JSP Foundation's Project Sneh, JSP has significantly contributed to major reduction of malnutrition in more than 1200 Children in Pallahara block in Angul district of Odisha. Both these interventions were reviewed in the multilayer selection process for the National CSR Award in the category of 'CSR in Aspirational Districts / Difficult Terrains' (Eastern India) apart from the Project Vastalya to control IMR and MMR and other projects of women empowerment in the tribal predominant region of Tamnar.

Similarly JSP's flagship programme 'Asha the Hope' was reviewed for the award in the category of 'Contribution in National Priority Areas' (Support to differently-abled). Through this project, implemented under the umbrella support of JSP Foundation, the company works for the rehabilitation and empowerment of differently-abled, particularly people in the formative age group.

Through its CSR arm JSP Foundation, JSP has been implementing multi-faceted sustainable social development initiatives around its operational areas in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as well as across India with a focus on consistent Improvement of the Human Development Index and associated socio-economic development measures in rural and tribal areas.

