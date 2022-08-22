An India vs Pakistan is always about loads of excitement, emotion, thrill and drama. The last time these two sides had met was at the T20 World Cup last year where Pakistan had emerged outright winners with a dominant 10-wicket win over Virat Kohli's men. This time, a lot of things have changed in the Indian camp and the Men in Blue will aim to settle their score against their traditional rivals in what already promises to be a riveting encounter between the two Asian giants. Team India Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament

India and Pakistan are slated to face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The defending champions have named a strong contingent for the tournament and many would be keen to see how they line up for this high-profile game. Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, here's what we think the Indian playing XI will look like:

Skipper Rohit Sharma would, as usual, open the innings and there's a high chance of him having his regular partner KL Rahul at the top. Rahul's absence from the England tour made way for Rishabh Pant to open but that might not be in the mind of the Indian management come 28th August. Virat Kohli, who will return to the team, will take up his number three slot. Team Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get PAK Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament

Suryakumar Yadav will walk in at number four followed by Rishabh Pant at five. After Pant, Hardik Pandya, who has rejuvenated his international career, will bat at six. The bowling attack would follow after this.

A lot would rest on whether decide to play with three spinners for the match, which would be contested on turning tracks in the UAE. If that's the case, then Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal would be the spinners with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh as the pacers. The other option for India is to opt for a three-man pace attack and if that happens, then Ashwin might make way for Avesh Khan.

India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Clash Against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

