New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India's first and only private sector Rail producer, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) on Friday said it had decided to install India's first Rail Wheelset manufacturing plant at its Raigarh facility in Chhattisgarh.

JSP has collaborated with Hungary-based GIFLO Steel for this project. The two firms signed an MoU for the project at 'India Hungary Business Forum' organised by the Embassy of Hungary along with FICCI in the national capital on 27th May 2022.

The plant will have an initial capacity of 25,000 Wheelsets per year. Jindal Steel will also install a Rail forging unit for Asymmetric Rails which are used in Rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks.

"Rail Wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernisation of its Rail infrastructure by making available world-class rail wheels to realise the vision of Gati Shakti by the Government of India," V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel, said in a statement.

"Having its competence and understanding of the nuances of rail rolling, JSP is working to meet our country's demand for various grades of Rails while maintaining international quality and safety standards. Our Rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying superior grades of rails to various Metro and Indian Railway projects under execution," Sharma added.

JSPL is the only producer of Head Hardened Rail grades 1080 HH & 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 Ton & high-speed application in the country. JSPL also produces Rails in grades R 260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 & 60E1A1 profiles. JSPL has also supplied R350 HT Grade Rails for its overseas customers. (ANI)

