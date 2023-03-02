New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): IIEMR Institute of Event Management, with SK Finance, will organize the first edition of the SK Jodhpur Marathon on March 5. Thousands of people will run four categories in SK Jodhpur Marathon starting from MBM University to make Jodhpur the cleanest, most beautiful and healthy city.

SK Jodhpur Marathon will be a celebration of people, food, culture, heritage, happiness and of course fitness. It will be an annual running event that will take place in the city of Jodhpur, India. The first edition will be held on the 5th of March, 2023, and aims to attract a wide range of participants from across the country.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary will flag off the marathon. Mukesh Mishra, the organizer of the SK Jodhpur Marathon, said that fourteen successful editions of the marathon had been held in Jaipur so far, and a culture for running and fitness has been started there, the motive is to create a similar culture in Jodhpur, and it will begin on March 5. Many pre-events will also be organized under the SK Jodhpur Marathon, in which various fitness activities, garden activities, ambassador meetings, and bib expos will be hosted.

Four categories are there in the SK Jodhpur Marathon. Timed runs of 21 Km, 10 Km, and 5 Km will be there. The participants will get an official timing certificate after finishing the run of the timing chip. Along with this, Finisher Medal, T-shirt and refreshments will also be given to all the finishers. Apart from this, a 3 Km run is also there, in which Finisher Medal, T-shirts and refreshments will be given to all the participants.

Registration will be free for NGOs, they will run with different social messages, and they will be given bib numbers. The last date for registration is March 1.

Runners of every level, from professional athletes to first-time amateurs, can participate in the different running categories. The event will also host a wide range of activities and pre-events. With its scenic backdrop and culture-rich environment, SK Jodhpur Marathon is a must-attend event.

For more information, visit - https://www.jodhpurmarathon.org/

