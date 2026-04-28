Business News | JRST Technology - Led Silicon Ingot Technology Completes First Pilot Batch in Nagpur, Marking a Major Step for Maharashtra's First Silicon Ingot Manufacturing Unit

VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Silicon Ingot Technology, led by JRST Technology, has successfully completed its first pilot batch in Nagpur under the supervision of CTO Ahmed Ali Taherali Siyahiwala. The milestone marks a significant step in establishing Maharashtra's first silicon ingot manufacturing unit and strengthens India's growing capabilities in semiconductor and solar manufacturing.

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The development aligns with India's broader industrial vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" initiative, highlighting the country's push toward self-reliance and advanced manufacturing.

Through this initiative, JRST Technology and Silicon Ingot Technology aim to contribute to India's self-reliance, industrial depth, and long-term manufacturing leadership in strategically important sectors.

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"This first pilot batch validates the core engineering of our silicon ingot lines--from furnace design to process control," said Siyahiwala. "It demonstrates that India can build and operate high-precision CZ-based production systems that meet global standards."

The Nagpur facility is designed to serve both semiconductor and solar industries, including applications in TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies. It also enables critical in-house value addition through tariff transformation (CTH 2804 61 00 to 3818 00 10), strengthening domestic processing capability while reducing reliance on imports.

A key strategic advantage of the project is its ability to support DCR-compliant cell manufacturing, helping Indian manufacturers align with domestic-content requirements while building a stronger homegrown supply chain. "By enabling DCR-compliant cell manufacturing, the facility supports the policy direction set by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to promote domestic manufacturing in India's solar value chain."

Asif Rangoonwala, Director,

"My background in mining, geology and industrial operations tells me this is the right time to anchor a high-purity, high-volume ingot base in India."

JRST Technology played the lead role in the turnkey setup of Silicon Ingot Technology, bringing its industry experience to bear across planning, execution, sourcing, integration, and operational readiness. JRST Technology's service focus includes turnkey silicon ingot plant setup, MCG/CZ

machine supply, consumables and spares, and bespoke consulting for the semiconductor and solar manufacturing sectors further adding institutional and academic operations.

The company's stated ambition is to serve the semiconductor and DCR solar industries with focused, specialized support, helping meet Indian manufacturing demand through technical execution and customized consulting. JRST Technology also aims to demonstrate globally what India can achieve through technology, precision manufacturing, and disciplined industrial delivery under the Make in India framework.

JRST Technology, in parallel, aims to establish itself as a pioneer in this industry in India and to work with major industry players as the project grows.

Founders of the company emphasized the broader significance of the achievement.

Tayeb Tahir Ali noted that the pilot batch reflects India's growing ability to develop advanced silicon manufacturing capabilities domestically for both solar and semiconductor sectors.

Mohammed Saif Zaveri added that the project demonstrates what disciplined execution and engineering excellence in India can achieve, calling it a step toward building a globally relevant manufacturing ecosystem.

Harsh Maloo highlighted the company's focus on supporting domestic industry, reducing import dependence, and creating a scalable base for high-value silicon manufacturing.

About Silicon Ingot Technology

Silicon Ingot Technology is expected to be ready to serve from June 2026, with a long-term target of reaching at least 5 GW capacity by June 2028. The company states that its mission is to combine cutting-edge technology with sustainability to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions for the next era of electronics and clean innovation.

Website: https://www.siliconingottechnology.com/

About JRST Technology

JRST Technology is a specialized service provider focused exclusively on the semiconductor and solar manufacturing industries. Its services include turnkey manufacturing setup, machine sourcing, supply and installation, spares and consumables, and bespoke consulting tailored to the needs of Indian manufacturers and strategic industrial projects.

Website: https://www.jrsttechnologytechnology.com/

Contact Details:Saif Zaveri - +91 96647 85674

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