Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services Pte. Limited, Singapore (JBIRSPL), a subsidiary of Jubilant Biosys Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, has executed the transaction definitive agreements with Pierre Fabre SA, and its affiliate entities ("PF"), for JBIRSPL to acquire 80% equity capital in JASMIN (new company incorporated by PF in France, as a Societe par Actions Simplifiee (SAS)), with remaining 20% retained by PF.

At closing of the transaction, JASMIN shall acquire Pierre Fabre's R&D Centre (including R&D Site and R&D activities) at Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France, and JBIRSPL would also execute a Shareholders' Agreement and other transition agreements with PF.

Strategic Rationale

This strategic agreement will enable Jubilant Biosys Limited to expand its footprint in Europe in areas like Biologics (mAbs) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), in addition to its existing services including integrated drug discovery services from India

* Expands Jubilant's addressable market in the fast-growing (20%+ CAGR) ADC/XDC segment: Expands Jubilant's addressable market in ADC CDMO to ~$1.4 Bn. Next gen XDCs pipeline is also growing rapidly

* Enhances Jubilant Biosys Limited's domain expertise in ADC with expanded chemistry capabilities: Complements Jubilant Biosys Limited's payload expertise with payload-linker synthesis, bioconjugation and analytical services

* PF team have deep ADC/XDC expertise: Core team with decades of ADC experience, with history of successfully delivering several clinical candidates

* Provides strategic footprint in EU: An opportunity to significantly expand our customer connections with large pharmaceutical companies due to proximity to EU/US markets, which have a preference for local CRO interactions

* Brings together a complementary innovator customer base: The collaboration will help create significant cross-selling potential to customer bases across small-to-mid biotech and large innovator pharma

* Unique & cost-effective delivery model: Integrating the scientific expertise in Biologics at the Saint-Julien-en- Genevois site with that of small molecules at Jubilant will provide a unique & cost-effective delivery model to EU & US Companies.

Speaking on the announcement, Giuliano Perfetti, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Biosys Limited said, "We are thrilled to have reached this strategic agreement with Pierre Fabre. Our R&D site in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois will serve as a Center of Excellence for biologics and ADCs, located at the heart of Europe. This expansion strengthens our presence and fosters collaboration with both biotech and large pharma companies in Europe and the USA. By combining the scientific expertise in biologics and ADCs at Saint-Julien-en-Genevois with the capabilities of 1,200 scientists in India we establish a comprehensive service offering for accelerated delivery of early chemistry, discovery biology, DMPK, integrated drug discovery and CDMO for intermediates and APIs. With this strategic move, Jubilant Biosys Limited advances its "CRDMO Partner in Science" strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical customers."

Jubilant Biosys Limited provides drug discovery and contract development and manufacturing services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The service offering includes drug discovery services, mg to Kilo, non-GMP and GMP scale up of novel compounds, intermediates and NCEs. The business operates from Bengaluru, Noida and Greater Noida in India, offering integrated and functional drug discovery and development services to global innovators. Jubilant Biosys Limited has demonstrated expertise in functional services in chemistry including computational, medicinal/ synthetic chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. Services in biology include structural biology, in-vitro biology, DMPK, in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. Further, Jubilant Biosys Limited has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of working on over 85 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company with global presence that is involved in Radiopharma, Allergy Immunotherapy, CDMO Sterile Injectables, Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), Generics and Proprietary Novel Drugs businesses. In the Radiopharma business, the Company is involved in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 46 radiopharmacies in the US. The Company's Allergy Immunotherapy business is involved in the manufacturing and supply of allergic extracts and venom products in the US and in some other markets such as Canada, Europe and Australia. Jubilant through its CDMO Sterile Injectable business offers manufacturing services including sterile fill and finish injectable (both liquid and lyophilization), full-service ophthalmic offer (liquids, ointments & creams) and ampoules. The CRDMO business of the Company includes the Drug Discovery Services business that provides contract research and development services through two world class research centers in Bengaluru and Noida in India and the CDMO-API business that is involved in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Jubilant Therapeutics is involved in Proprietary Novel Drugs business and is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. The Company operates multiple manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated market including USA, Europe and other geographies. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of around 5,500 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally.

Brief about Pierre Fabre

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, established in 1961 by pharmacist Pierre Fabre, is a leading French multinational company headquartered in Castres, France. Specializing in pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics, the company has grown to employ over 10,000 people worldwide. In 2023, the company reported revenues exceeding EUR2.8 billion, with 70% of sales generated internationally. Renowned for its innovation in oncology and dermatology, Pierre Fabre has become a significant global player in the healthcare and beauty industries.

The Research Centre in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois was founded by Pierre Fabre in January 1990. It specializes in immuno-oncology, with a focus on immunomodulatory macrophage biomedicines. Over the years, it has also developed a strong expertise in biological drugs, naked antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Located near Geneva and immerged in a particularly buoyant pharmaceutical innovation ecosystem on both sides of the border, the site enjoys state-of-the-art expertise and equipment and is pursuing several research projects on the reactivation of macrophage activity in case of cancer inhibition.

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Jubilant Pharmova Limited may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the regulatory bodies and its reports to shareholders. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

'Saint-Julien-en-Genevois' refers to - "Saint-Julien-en-Genevois at the France/Switzerland border"

