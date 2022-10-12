New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV): Friendy Dhaliwal, a renowned figure in the Punjabi film and music video industry, has released a new song titled Kaali Range - an upbeat song aimed at uplifting the mood of the listeners. Informally referred to as Friendy Dhaliwal, Gurpreet Singh is best known for his direction in videos such as the U.K. by Dhira Gill, Dhan Baba Nanak by Geeta Kahlanwali, Long Route and Punjab by Malkit Dhaliwal, and more. He is also a member of the Indian Film and Television Directors of Mumbai.

The new music video Kaali Range sung by the fresh new talent Mani Singh and directed by Friendy Dhaliwal has garnered positive reviews since its release. Behind the scenes, the team included - Producer - Pardan (U.K); Choreographer - Montu K Sharma; Editor - Sandeep Singh Chhina; Associate Director - Jasbir Singh; Assistant Director - Radhika and Guriender Singh; and Costume Designer Rajbir Singh Sidhu.

The poster of the same has already been unveiled, which features Gurjant Singh Dhillon, Divjot, and Radhika Mehra. Now the admirers of Friendy Dhaliwal are excited to watch and listen to the music video Kaali Range.

The song was filmed in Shoot Factory Mohali, Chandigarh. Further, it has been prepared by Sandeep Kaur Sandhu and Ranjit Singh Sandhu. As told by the team, more than 60 people have worked on the song. Coming to further credits, Kaali Range will be present under the labels of Aish Audio World Wide YouTube Channel, PTC Punjabi Channel, Pitaara TV, Balle Balle TV, and many more.

Rajinder Singh AKA Mani Singh, is an Indian Punjabi singer and songwriter whose work spans over several years in the film industry. His single Kade Kade was very successful in the Punjabi music industry and received numerous positive responses from viewers.

Gurjant Singh Dhillon is an Indian film actor who mainly works in Punjabi cinema and is one of the leading names with a host of outstanding performances under his belt. Born in Amritsar, the Punjabi actor is practices his trade in English, Hindi and Punjabi.

Friendy got his breakthrough in the Punjabi industry as a Punjabi music director in the music video Bhagat Singh by Famous Punjabi Singer G Sonu, released on PTC Punjabi Channel and YouTube Channel Yaar Anmulle Records. After that, he directed more music videos such as Akhiyan Nashiliyan, Ohi Munda, Mastan De Hoke Aaveen, Dhan Baba Nanak, and more. In 2015, Dhira Gill's U.K song music video was well received by the audience and has more than 2.8 million views on YouTube.

Friendy Dhaliwal was born in 1988 in a well-established family in the city of Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab. He did his schooling at Jai Bharat Model School, Amritsar, and completed his graduation from Khalsa College, Amritsar. The music director also runs an Acting School free of cost for underprivileged children near Punjab Naatshaala, Amritsar.

Mandeep Singh Khokhar, born in 1982 in Punjab is an actor and singer having worked in the Bollywood entertainment industry with artwork releases in several Hindi language movies.

Radhika Mehra, the actress in the movie is a known figure in the television and film industry with appearances in Mar Muk Ja, Dhakke, Dhan Baba Nank, Rab Firda Chanan Wand Da, Soch, Babu, Babe vs Aakh, Supna and numerous theatre plays.

To watch the video, please visit - https://youtu.be/AEBy5xAemqg

