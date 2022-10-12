The Hindu community considers cows as sacred animals equivalent to mothers for nourishing humanity. People worship them on the special observance of Govatsa Dwadashi, which is celebrated annually on the twelfth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Aswin. The holy day of Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated by many names in the different Indian states. In Maharashtra, folks celebrate the event as Vasu Baras, commemorating the beginning of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Whereas Gujarat celebrates the festival as Vagh Baras or Bach Baras and Andhra Pardesh observes it as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha. Govatsa Dwadashi's 2022 date as per the Hindu calendar is on October 21, Friday. We present Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 puja vidhi, Nandini Vrat 2022 time and its religious importance. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Puja Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat will begin at 6:12 pm and end at 8:40 pm on October 21, Friday. Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 5:22 pm on October 21, culminating at 6:02 pm on October 22.

Govatsa Dwadashi Rituals & Significance

In the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Govatsa Dwadashi falls in October or November yearly, marked before Dhanteras. The auspicious date is also termed Nandini Vrat, as people pay reverence to Nandini and Nandi, which are deemed holy in the Shaivism tradition. Nandini Vrat is like a thanksgiving festival devoted to cows and calves for their contribution to sustaining human life on Earth. Here, 'Nandini' refers to the divine cow in Hinduism. Devotees keeping the fast on the festival day abstain from consuming wheat and milk products. Women in families keep the fast for the welfare of their children. During Nandini Vrat, people decorate cows with clothes and ornaments and apply vermillion on their foreheads. Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Flowers: Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns With Marigold Flowers To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season Tastefully (Watch Videos).

The cow, who is sattva-predominant, nurtures society with her milk and lends fertility to the soil with the manure of her waste. Numerous offerings like gram and sprouted moong are given to the sacred animal to fulfil the wishes and desires. Interestingly, the Bhavishya Purana has also mentioned the significance of observing Govatsa Dwadashi. In some regions of Northern India, individuals refer to the festival as 'Vagh', which indicates repaying all the financial debts, clearing account books and making no further transactions in new ledgers.

