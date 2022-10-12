Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, Thursday. On this day, women observe a day-long fast and end their fast only after the sighting of the moon. Karwa Chauth fast is one of the most challenging fasts of the Hindu tradition. Women start their fast with sunrise and end it with moonrise. They see the moon through the sieve and then see their husband through the same. There is speculation too about whether or not the rain will interfere with the moon sighting in parts of India. To help you out with the entire process, here are different ways in which you can end your fast on Karwa Chauth 2022. Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Dos and Don’ts: From Eating Healthy Sargi to Avoiding Tea-Coffee, Follow These 10 Pro Fasting Tips.

Earlier, if one could not see the moon on Karwa Chauth night, they waited for the sunrise till the next day before they ate or drank anything. They did not risk anything and therefore ate only after sunrise. Today, we have learnt to live in a virtual world. Last year, when rain slashed many parts of the country, women found a new way to end their fast. They stood in the direction of the moon video called their relatives in the part of the country where the sky was clear and the moon was visible. This is one of the many interesting ways in which you can end the fast in case you are unable to see the moon on Karwa Chauth 2022.

Many people also end their fast according to the moonrise time. This is a practical way to end the fast if the moon isn't visible on the Karwa Chauth night. Many women see the moon on Lord Shiva’s head and ask for forgiveness before ending their fast if they don’t get to spot the moon. With these tips in mind, we hope you have an amazing Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022.

