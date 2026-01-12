HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 12: KALKI Fashion opens its doors in Chennai on January 10th, 2026, entering a city where luxury is not worn lightly - it is authored. From Kanjeevarams revered like rare manuscripts to temple architecture that sets the benchmark for proportion and detail, Chennai recognizes the difference between embellishment and mastery, fleeting trends and enduring artistry. For KALKI, a brand shaping modern Indian couture while honouring its heritage, opening here is a return to a city whose aesthetic sensibilities align with the brand's values.

The 4,000 sq. ft flagship is arranged across dedicated spaces for bridal grandeur, couture, menswear, pre-wedding ensembles, occasionwear, and accessories, guiding visitors through an experience that is curated, deliberate, and intimate. Interiors combine warm tones, rich textures, and handcrafted artisan installations to create an environment where every garment can be fully appreciated. Experiential elements - private bridal suites, a couture lounge, collaborative styling areas, and the signature KALKI mirror corner - turn shopping into a soulful journey.

Chennai will experience the full range of KALKI offerings: bridal and couture lehengas, pre-wedding, sangeet, and cocktail ensembles, sarees spanning traditional embroidery to structural modernity, menswear including sherwanis and Indo-western styles, occasion and festive collections, and accessories such as jewellery, potlis, footwear, veils, and safas. Exclusive limited-edition couture, debut colorways, and a capsule curated for South Indian brides make this store singular in its offerings.

"Chennai has always been a city that celebrates culture, craftsmanship, and individuality. Bringing KALKI here is more than an expansion; it's our way of becoming part of a city that deeply values artistry. This store adds a feather to the hat as we continue to grow and bring contemporary Indian couture closer to customers across India and the world," mentioned Saurabh Gupta, CEO & Founder of Kalki.

Looking ahead to 2026, KALKI will extend its presence across India and select global fashion capitals - Dubai, Singapore, and London - creating a couture house where artisans thrive, and Indian fashion finds a distinctive, global voice.

