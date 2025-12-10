Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Union Government's support to establish a Quantum Materials Innovation Network (Q-MINt) in Bengaluru, positioning the state as a central pillar of India's National Quantum Mission.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's initiative to establish a "Quantum City" in Bengaluru, an integrated hub to drive the sustainable development of quantum technologies.

"Karnataka has the ecosystem, talent, and research strength to build indigenous quantum materials, support national-level R&D, and drive innovation in quantum computers, communication, sensing and advanced materials. With support under the National Quantum Mission for dedicated material infrastructure and collaborative education-skill-research networks, Q-MINt can become a cornerstone of India's Quantum Era, strengthening technological sovereignty and creating long-term economic impact," the chief minister wrote on X, attaching the letter written to the prime minister, dated November 26, 2025.

He emphasised that materials research is the backbone of quantum computing, communication, sensing, and advanced manufacturing, and that India must build indigenous capacity in quantum materials to secure technological sovereignty.

The Chief Minister noted that the National Quantum Mission (NQM) has already recognised materials research as a dedicated vertical, and proposed that Q-MINt would serve as a national resource supporting research institutions, startups, deep-tech enterprises, and industries developing quantum technologies.

Karnataka, with its strong ecosystem of premier R&D institutions and advanced manufacturing capabilities, is ideally positioned to lead this effort, the chief minister stated in a recent letter.

The proposed Q-MINt programme seeks a capital investment of approximately Rs 150 crore under the NQM to establish local and distributed materials infrastructure, the letter said.

Siddaramaiah also outlined plans to create national and international collaborative networks focusing on education, skill development, and innovation in quantum materials.

Additionally, he proposed a sustainable R&D framework to encourage participation from both public and private sectors in emerging quantum technologies.

Siddaramaiah wrote that, with the Centre's support, Q-MINt and the Quantum City initiative could become the cornerstone of India's leadership in the global quantum era.

"By fostering indigenous development of quantum computers, communication networks, sensors, and materials, India can ensure long-term economic impact through innovation and exports," the letter added.

Urging the Prime Minister to consider the proposal, the Chief Minister reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to working closely with the Union Government to advance India's scientific and technological frontiers in the rapidly evolving quantum domain. (ANI)

