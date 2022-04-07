New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): Kassio, a crypto-for-everyone platform that allows users to buy, sell, borrow, earn and utilize cryptos, has raised funds worth 1.6 million US Dollars in the pre-seed round.

Kassio has raised the investment from two significant European investment funds and Aalto Capital, which has led the round.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Not Satisfied With Mumbai Indians’ Batting and Bowling Performance Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kassio is a comprehensive crypto platform that offers options where a user can stick to the earn feature if the trading feels risky and earn up to 13% profits simply by converting funds into a stable coin pegged to the USD. Alternatively, crypto users can instantly buy and trade in real-time and use the crypto they already own as collateral to receive now approved low-interest loans. Kassio also offers a unique crypto card that enables users to utilize their crypto in daily life.

Kassio will use the funds to launch its operation in the Indian and European markets, further strengthening its product development process and adding more talent to the senior management across its legal, compliance, institutional relationships, and design functions.

Also Read | Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled, Check Features & Specifications Here.

The platform consists of an international team. It was founded in October 2020 by Sachin Singh, Anuj Yadav, and Bharat Vivek, who have substantial experience in product development and blockchain technology.

Speaking about the fundraise, Sachin Singh, CEO and co-founder of Kassio, said, "This successful pre-seed funding round is a testimony to our project Kassio, roadmap, offerings, and innovation that brings together crypto investment and much-required crypto utility features".

Swedish Investors at Aalto Capital, along with two major European investment funds, immediately saw the potential of Kassio and its team. In February of 2022, they decided to invest 1.6 million US Dollars in the company's pre-seed round of funding to accelerate and globally scale its mission of making crypto mainstream.

Shayan Khan, Partner at Aalto Capital, added, "While crypto is the next biggest equalizer after the internet revolution, Kassio, with its strong offerings, is a project that changes the whole dynamics of the community. I am confident that Kassio will be instrumental in providing quality crypto offerings to end-users and bring about the change that the world has been waiting for in this ecosystem."

While the product is set to exit private beta in mid-April in India and mid-May in the EU, the platform already has an AUM(Digital Assets under Management) worth 16M US dollars and a loan playbook of 9M US dollars. The freshly raised round will accelerate the execution of the product and plans in the pipeline.

Established in October 2020, Kassio is a one-stop unified crypto platform that allows users to earn, borrow, trade, shop, and utilize cryptos. It was founded by Sachin Singh, Anuj Yadav, and Bharat Vivek, who have substantial experience in product development and blockchain technology.

The company aims to establish itself as the number one trusted and secure platform in the crypto space with its secure asset management feature and increase the crypto holdings' utility, allowing users/businesses to earn more value from their crypto assets. Kassio aims to build the most secure and straightforward platform to facilitate these transactions for everyone from the crypto curious to the expert trader. If you are interested in following the journey of kassio and being one of the first to know about their official launch, you can join the waitlist at kassio.com today.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)