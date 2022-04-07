Honor has officially unveiled the Magic 4 Lite smartphone in France. The device is a rebranded version of the Honor X9 5G and Honor X30 models. Honor Magic 4 Lite is listed on the company's website but the pricing of the device has not been revealed yet. Honor Magic 4 Lite will be offered in midnight black, ocean blue, and titanium silver colours. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Launched in India.

Honor Magic 4 Lite sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2388x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset comes equipped with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

The device is fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

