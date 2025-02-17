VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani is thrilled to announce that it has received the esteemed Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, World's First Hospital for earning the distinguished Gold Seal of Approval® for its firm resolve towards patient safety, quality healthcare, and continuous improvement in medical practices. This accreditation recognizes the hospital's dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and operational excellence, setting it apart as one of the leading healthcare providers in the region.

Also Read | What Is 'Fake Number' or 'Fake Website' Scam on Google? How Can You Protect Yourself From Scammers?.

JCI accreditation is widely regarded as a global benchmark for excellence in healthcare. The Gold Seal of Approval®, awarded to healthcare institutions that demonstrate superior performance in patient care, safety, and organizational effectiveness, is an indication of Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's ongoing efforts to deliver the best possible outcomes for its patients. The hospital's achievement of this prestigious recognition is because of its focus on maintaining high-quality care in every aspect of its operations, from patient treatment to administrative practices.

The most recent revision of JCI's 8th Edition Accreditation Standards for Hospitals, which took effect on January 1, 2025, introduces several significant advancements aimed at addressing the evolving needs of modern healthcare. Among the key updates are the introduction of a new Global Health Impact chapter, which emphasizes on environmental sustainability and the role of healthcare organizations in reducing their ecological footprint. A dedicated Healthcare Technology chapter also addresses critical topics such as the integration of electronic health records, the growing use of telehealth services, and the importance of cybersecurity to protect patient data.

Also Read | Vivo V50 Launched in India With Triple ZEISS Camera Setup, Ultra Slim Quad-Curved Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Additionally, the revised standards place a stronger emphasis on Patient Safety, advocating for a non-punitive approach to event reporting that encourages transparency and continuous learning. Other notable improvements include enhanced protocols for organ and tissue transplant programs and strengthened guidelines for the care of vulnerable patient populations, ensuring that healthcare organizations are better equipped to meet the needs of diverse patient groups.

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's achievement of JCI accreditation highlights the promise of meeting these rigorous standards, reinforcing its dedication to providing the highest level of care to patients while also striving for excellence in all areas of healthcare service delivery. This accomplishment highlights the hospital's focus on improving patient outcomes, advancing medical practices, and adopting the latest technological innovations to enhance overall healthcare quality.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, expressed his pride in the hospital's achievement, stating, "We are truly honored to receive the JCI Gold Seal of Approval® , which proves that we are providing exceptional, patient-centered care. This accreditation reflects the hard work and expertise of our entire team and strengthens our resolve to continuously improve and meet global standards in healthcare. At Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, we believe in staying ahead of the curve and delivering care that not only meets but exceeds patient expectations. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on advancing our services to ensure that every patient receives the highest quality of care possible."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)